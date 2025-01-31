Player’s girlfriend hit by ‘very unfortunate’ Kazuki Higa’s golf shot at the International Series India (Exclusive)

Kazuki Higa is currently playing in the International Series India 2025, presented by DLF. During the tournament, The Japan Golf Tour player hit a golf shot that struck his fellow player’s girlfriend. In an exclusive session with Sportskeeda, Higa described this incident as ‘very unfortunate.’

The International Series India 2025 held its second round on Friday (Jan. 31) at the DLF Golf and Country Club. Higa is competing against LIV Golf players such as Bryson DeChambeau, Joaquin Niemann, Anirban Lahiri, Caleb Surratt and Cameron Tringale.

As the sun went down during the tournament’s second round, the low visibility caused some mishaps on the course. As a result, Kazuki Higa’s shot hit Stefano Mazzoli’s girlfriend. Mazzoli is also competing in the International Series India 2025.

When asked about the incident, Higa told Sportskeeda:

“Yeah, I hit a nine wood, it was 247 yards and we planned to land it 230 something. With the sunset we couldn't really see the ball flying, and it was a little bit to the left, and it hit the girlfriend of Stefano Mazzoli who I was playing with. So that was very unfortunate, I’m very sorry, but yeah, we couldn't see the ball.”

The 29-year-old Japanese professional golfer has six Japan Golf Tour wins and a total of 10 professional wins. He won the award for Japan Golf Tour Most Valuable Player and money list winner in 2022.

Kazuki Higa describes second round of the International Series India as ‘tough’

Kazuki Higa spoke to a Sportskeeda representative on the field on the second day of the International Series India. When asked about the round, Higa admitted that it was a difficult one:

“Yeah, it’s a very tough course, on every shot you need to have a perfect shot. So, yeah, it’s a tough course.”

Higa also explained how he tried to manage the game and get to four-under par despite the difficult course.

“How we managed to get to four under par, and not make so many bogeys? I look a lot at the pin positions, and I try to manage my game depending on the pin position of the day, to try to not make bogeys,” he said.

Kazuka Higa and the other players in the International Series India 2025 are competing for a total prize money of $2,000,000. The winner will go home with $360,000, while the runner-up will recieve $220,000, and the third position will get $126,000. In addition to the prize money, the winner may also get the chance to earn a contract with the PIF-backed circuit.

