How did Bryson DeChambeau perform in the first round of the International Series India? Leaderboard explored

The first round of the International Series India 2025 was played on Thursday, January 30th at the DLF Golf and Country Club. The round had to be suspended due to darkness with 40 competitors still playing.

Among the players who managed to complete the first round of the International Series India 2025 was the top-ranked golfer in the field, Bryson DeChambeau. The LIV Golf star carded a 2-under par and is provisionally tied for fourth place.

DeChambeau had an outstanding front nine in the first round with one eagle, three birdies, and one bogey. However, he was unable to keep pace and carded one birdie, and three bogeys on the back nine to finish on 2-under.

2025 International Series India Round 1 leaderboard

Below is the International Series India leaderboard (top 50 only):

T1 Eugenio Chacarra -4

T1 Kazuki Higa -4

3 Aaron Wilkin -3

T4 Justin Quiban -2

T4 Danthai Boonma -2

T4 Joaquin Niemann -2

T4 Bryson DeChambeau -2

T4 George Kneiser -2

T9 Charlie Lindh -1

T9 Carlos Ortiz -1

T9 Ollie Schniederjans -1

T9 Jeunghun Wang -1

T13 Jazz Janewattananond Par

T13 M.J. Maguire Par

T13 Abraham Ancer Par

T13 Travis Smyth Par

T13 Cameron Tringale Par

T13 Anirban Lahiri Par

T13 Santiago De la Fuente Par

T13 Richard T. Lee Par

T21 Gaganjeet Bhullar +1

T21 Sebastian Munoz +1

T21 David Boriboonsub +1

T21 Kevin Yuan +1

T21 Ajeetesh Sandhu +1

T21 Wooyoung Cho +1

T21 Jeev Milkha Singh +1

T21 Junghwan Lee +1

T21 Chase Koepka +1

T21 Taiki Yoshida +1

T21 Joel Stalter +1

T32 Taichi Kho +2

T32 Tatsunori Shogenji +2

T32 Frederik Kjettrup +2

T32 Maximilian Rottluff +2

T32 Scott Hend +2

T32 Tomoyo Ikemura +2

T32 Bjorn Hellgren +2

T32 Kalle Samooja +2

T32 Atiruj Winaicharoenchai +2

T41 Rahil Gangjee +3

T41 Chonlatit Chuenboonngam +3

T41 Micah Shin +3

T41 Yeongsu Kim +3

T41 Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij +3

T41 Jose Toledo +3

T41 Paul Casey +3

T41 S.S.P. Chawrasia +3

T41 Caleb Surratt +3

T41 Suteepat Prateeptienchai +3

T41 Manu Gandas +3

Eugenio Chacarra carded an eagle, seven birdies, two bogeys, and a triple bogey to lead the International Series India after the first 18 holes. The Spaniard is playing his first tournament since being released by his LIV Golf team.

Chacarra is provisionally partnered at the top by Japan's Kazuki Higa, who was left playing the 15th hole when the round was suspended. Higa has one eagle, three birdies, and one bogey so far.

After his first round performance at the International Series India, Chacarra had this to say (via Asia Tour Official website):

“It feels good to be back I’ve been grinding on my body, on my game, and it’s been a great off season. I mean I was four over through four, I feel like I didn’t even miss a shot. I mean, the first three holes, I had three good looks for birdie, and I was even par. Then I hit a good iron that bounced, I think it hit a sprinkler head or something. It almost went by the fence, and I made a seven without any bad shots. But I still came back.”

Players who have not completed their first round will resume play first thing Friday morning before the second day's tee times.

