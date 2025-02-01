  • home icon
  • How did Bryson DeChambeau perform in the third round of the International Series India? Leaderboard explored

How did Bryson DeChambeau perform in the third round of the International Series India? Leaderboard explored

By Julio Valdera
Modified Feb 01, 2025 21:58 GMT
Bryson DeChambeau, 2025 International Series India (Image via Getty).
Continued delays due to fog and darkness have left the International Series India with less than half of the third round completed heading into Sunday. Organizers have resorted to a shotgun start in an attempt to complete the event on schedule.

DeChambeau was left playing the eighth hole when the third round of the International Series was suspended due to darkness. Up to that point, the LIV Golf star and top-ranked golfer in the field had one birdie and one bogey.

With this performance, DeChambeau's International Series India score is 1-under and he is tied for eighth place with three other players.

2025 International Series India Round 3 Provisional Leaderboard

Below is the International Series India leaderboard at the time the third round was suspended. Only the top 50 are included:

  • 1 Joaquin Niemann -7 (8)
  • 2 Kazuki Higa -6 (8)
  • 3 Ollie Schniederjans -4 (8)
  • T4 Travis Smyth -3 (8)
  • T4 Eugenio Chacarra -3 (8)
  • T6 Danthai Boonma -2 (7)
  • T6 Chase Koepka -2 (7)
  • T8 Charlie Lindh -1 (9)
  • T8 Kevin Yuan -1 (8)
  • T8 Bryson DeChambeau -1 (8)
  • T8 Justin Quiban -1 (7)
  • T12 M.J. Maguire Par (9)
  • T12 Julien Sale Par (8)
  • T14 Jeunghun Wang +1 (9)
  • T14 Sebastian Munoz +1 (9)
  • T14 Joel Stalter +1 (8)
  • T14 Taichi Kho +1 (8)
  • T14 Abraham Ancer +1 (8)
  • T19 Jose Toledo +2 (9)
  • T19 Paul Casey +2 (9)
  • T19 Chonlatit Chuenboonngam +2 (8)
  • T22 Richard T. Lee +3 (9)
  • T22 Wade Ormsby +3 (9)
  • T22 Santiago De la Fuente +3 (9)
  • T22 Soomin Lee +3 (9)
  • T22 Prom Meesawat +3 (8)
  • T22 Gaganjeet Bhullar +3 (8)
  • T22 Wooyoung Cho +3 (8)
  • T22 Anirban Lahiri +3 (8)
  • 30 Maximilian Rottluff +4 (9)
  • T31 Tatsunori Shogenji +5 (9)
  • T31 Junghwan Lee +5 (8)
  • T33 Yeongsu Kim +6 (9)
  • T33 Daihan Lee +6 (9)
  • T33 Micah Shin +6 (9)
  • T33 Sadom Kaewkanjana +6 (9)
  • T33 Scott Vincent +6 (9)
  • T33 Jazz Janewattananond +6 (9)
  • T33 Sihwan Kim +6 (9)
  • T33 Aaron Wilkin +6 (8)
  • T33 Chang, Wei-lun +6 (8)
  • T33 Jaewoong Eom +6 (8)
  • T33 Stefano Mazzoli +6 (8)
  • T44 Karandeep Kochhar +7 (9)
  • T44 Rattanon Wannasrichan +7 (9)
  • T44 David Horsey +7 (9)
  • T44 Poom Saksansin +7 (9)
  • T44 Cameron Tringale +7 (9)
  • T44 Rahil Gangjee +7 (8)
  • T44 Yuvraj Sandhu +7 (8)

Joaquin Niemann continues to lead the International Series India after a bogey-free birdie in the first eight holes of the third round. Niemann is one stroke ahead of second placed Kazuki Higa.

The third round of the International Series India is scheduled to resume at 7:30 a.m. local time (9:00 p.m. Saturday, Eastern Time). Round four will tee off at 11:10 a.m. local time (00:40 a.m. Eastern Time).

