WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau steals the fans from a concert at the International Series India

2024 U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau is in India and is currently competing at the International Series India. This Asian Tour event is DeChambeau's first of the 2025 season, and the American is doing a great job of attracting fans in the subcontinent.

An instance of this was seen when Round 3 ended at the DLF Golf and Country Club on Saturday. After play was called off due to bad light, a concert was held for the fans on the range. However, it was DeChambeau who the fans were interested in seeing.

The 31-year-old golfer was seen interacting with the crowd despite an early tee-off time in Round 4. DeChambeau gave autographs and also clicked selfies with the kids present. The LIV Golf professional also expressed happiness over seeing kids present at the DLF Golf and Country Club.

Bryson DeChambeau said:

“It’s amazing seeing those kids hoping to and then getting the autographs. I’ve always looked forward to doing it, especially when I was younger. Seeing them jumping at the bit is so cool. It’s why I play this game.”

You can check the video of Bryson DeChambeau spending time with fans in India below:

In an interview with Sportskeeda at the DLF Golf and Country Club, Bryson DeChambeau spoke about a potential LIV Golf event in India. The American golfer mentioned hosting an LIV event in India is an interesting option, and also added that the golf club has the potential to host such an event.

A look at Bryson DeChambeau's position after Round 3 at International Series India

After three rounds at International Series India, Bryson DeChambeau finds himself tied for eighth place. Here is a detailed look at the leaderboard:

1. Joaquin Niemann -7 8

2 Kazuki Higa -6 8

3 Ollie Schniederjans -4 8

4 Travis Smyth -3 8

Eugenio Chacarra -3 8 *

6 Danthai Boonma -2 7 *

Chase Koepka -2 7 *

8 Charlie Lindh -1 9 *

Kevin Yuan -1 8 *

Bryson DeChambeau -1 8 *

Justin Quiban -1 7 *

12 M.J. Maguire Par 9

Julien Sale Par 8 *

14 Jeunghun Wang +1 9 *

Sebastian Munoz +1 9 *

Joel Stalter +1 8 *

Taichi Kho +1 8 *

Abraham Ancer +1 8 *

19 Jose Toledo +2 9

Paul Casey +2 9 *

Chonlatit Chuenboonngam +2 8 *

22 Richard T. Lee +3 9 *

Wade Ormsby +3 9 *

Santiago De la Fuente +3 9 *

Soomin Lee +3 9 *

Prom Meesawat +3 8 *

Gaganjeet Bhullar +3 8 *

Wooyoung Cho +3 8 *

Anirban Lahiri +3 8 *

30 Maximilian Rottluff +4 9 *

31 Tatsunori Shogenji +5 9 *

Junghwan Lee +5 8 *

33 Yeongsu Kim +6 9 *

Daihan Lee +6 9 *

Micah Shin +6 9 *

Sadom Kaewkanjana +6 9 *

Scott Vincent +6 9 *

Jazz Janewattananond +6 9 *

Sihwan Kim +6 9 *

Aaron Wilkin +6 8 *

Chang, Wei-lun +6 8 *

Jaewoong Eom +6 8 *

Stefano Mazzoli +6 8 *

44 Karandeep Kochhar +7 9 *

Rattanon Wannasrichan +7 9 *

David Horsey +7 9 *

Poom Saksansin +7 9 *

Cameron Tringale +7 9 *

Rahil Gangjee +7 8 *

Yuvraj Sandhu +7 8 *

51 Maverick Antcliff +8 9 *

Steve Lewton +8 9 *

S.S.P. Chawrasia +8 8 *

54 Luis Masaveu +9 9 *

Shubhankar Sharma +9 9 *

Tanapat Pichaikool +9 9 *

Manav Shah +9 8 *

58 Kieran Vincent +10 9 *

David Boriboonsub +10 9 *

Ajeetesh Sandhu +10 9 *

Tomoyo Ikemura +10 9 *

Poosit Supupramai +10 8 *

63 Frederik Kjettrup +11 9 *

Bjorn Hellgren +11 9 *

Nitithorn Thippong +11 8 *

66 Shiv Kapur +12 9 *

Kosuke Hamamoto +12 9 *

Jaco Ahlers +12 9 *

Kartik Singh (a) +12 9 *

George Kneiser +12 8 *

71 Scott Hend +14 9 *

72 Carlos Ortiz WDN

