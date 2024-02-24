$75,000,000 worth DJ Khaled will be a ‘cart commentator’ on The Match feat. Rory McIlroy, Lexi Thompson and others

American DJ and record producer DJ Khaled is all set to be the cart commentator for the upcoming "The Match" tournament, scheduled to take place on Monday, Feb. 26, at “The Park” in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Khaled will offer live commentary on the performances of golfers, including Northern professional golfer Rory McIlroy, World No. 8 Max Homa, 11-time LPGA Tour winner Lexi Thompson and talented American professional golfer Rose Zhang, directly from the greens. His coverage will commence at 6:30 pm ET.

NUCLR Golf took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

“DJ Khaled will serve as a ‘cart commentator’ for Monday night’s edition of The Match featuring Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang. Khaled will be driving around providing analysis of shots. Tee off is 6:30 PM ET from West Palm Beach.”

It is worth mentioning that the DJ, who has a $75 million net worth as per Celebrity Net Worth, also hosted a charity golf event last year. He successfully raised funds for Fore Life, Inc. and Circle of Brotherhood through the "We The Best Foundation Golf Classic."

In addition to DJ Khaled, "The Match" will feature commentary from six-time Emmy-winner Ernie Johnson and former NHL player Paul Bissonnette. Kathryn Tappen and Christina Kim will also serve as commentators at the event.

A preview of the forthcoming "The Match" event with commentary from DJ Khaled

"The Match" is an annual golf exhibition series that officially began in 2018, and its ninth installment will take place in 2024. This year, the tournament will feature a mixed lineup of players competing in a 12-hole game.

Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Rose Zhang and Lexi Thompson are the players committed to the event. They will raise money on every hole that they play at and the one with the highest money raised will be declared the winner.

The money raised at the event will be provided to charity just like it did in the past. In total, the tournament has raised $38 million worldwide to date. Fans can catch the live action of the event on TNT, truTV, HLN and Max’s B/R Sports.

Rory McIlroy expressed how it would be to play alongside the other three golfers. He said (via the PGA Tour):

“You’ve got the contrast between how Max and I see things from the men’s side and how Rose and Lexi see things from the women’s side. I think this edition of 'The Match' is going to be really interesting to see that contrast. … And doing this at a public facility goes back to that relatability for the fan at home.”