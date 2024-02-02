The Air Jordan, Michael Jordan's signature line of sneakers is arguably the most popular shoe on the market. There are now over thirty different models for Jordans, but the classics such as the Jordan 4's remain among the fan favorites with its timeless design.

The Jordan 4 has become somewhat of a fashion icon as it has been adapted for a more casual look. They can be seen worn by influencers, celebrities and even other NBA players as part of their pre-game fit.

Another high-profile individual was seen wearing a pair of Air Jordan 4's in its Retro Craft "Olive" colorway. In a recent Instagram post, record producer DJ Khaled shared a clip of him rocking these shoes as he presented actor and rapper Ludacris with a very special gift.

The gift is a Tommy Hilfiger shirt from We The Best's collab with the brand. We The Best is DJ Khaled's own apparel line, which sells clothing items like shirts, accessories, hoodies, among other pieces.

Meanwhile, Tommy Hilfiger is an eponymous brand that is one of the biggest currently in existence. As of last year, the man whose name is attached to the fashion industry giant has a net worth estimated at $450 million. This massive fortune comes from the different fashion items that they sell. Their catalog includes clothes and accessories for both men and women, as well as perfumes, shoes, and clothes for kids.

DJ Khaled has also collaborated with Air Jordan in the past

DJ Khaled is a known sneakerhead. Aside from collaborating with fashion brands like Tommy Hilfiger, his "We The Best" brand has also worked with Chicago Bulls' legend Michael Jordan's Brand. He's helped produce new colorways for another classic pair of shoes, the Air Jordan 5.

The collaboration produced two different colorways known as "Sail" and "Crimson Bliss." The Sail colorway features a white sneaker with black highlights. Meanwhile, the Crimson Bliss features a more colorful design with a predominantly pastel color palette with blue accents.

When the collab was announced, DJ Khaled claimed that it was the biggest collab release "number-wise" in Air Jordan's history. He elaborated on that by sharing it was huge because he wanted the shoes to be available worldwide. Because of this, they ending up producing more than any other brand that has worked with Jordan in the past.

The shoes are not listed on We The Best's online store, but there are several t-shirt designs from their collaboration available. They also do not appear to be listed on Nike's official website as in-stock at the moment.

