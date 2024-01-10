7x NFL champion Tom Brady set to play in the 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am

7x NFL champion Tom Brady is all set to compete at the 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament, which is scheduled to take place from February 1 to 4.
The tournament features a regular full-size field, including professional and amateur golfers. Celebrities also take part in the tournament. The amateur golfers pair with the professionals for the first two rounds of the tournament and then only the professionals advance to the final two rounds and win the event.
Recently, the officials of the PGA Tour event unveiled the players for their Pro-Am event on their Instagram account.
In addition to Tom Brady, fans will also catch Aaron Rodgers, Larry Fitzgerald, Buster Posey, Alex Smith, and Paul Gasol in action in the first two rounds of the 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am shared the news on social media with the caption:
"Cat’s out of the bag… we’re thrilled to welcome defending champ Aaron Rodgers, 2x champ Larry Fitzgerald, Tom Brady, Buster Posey, Alex Smith, and Pau Gasol to our amateur field. Catch them in action Thursday and Friday at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. See you in THREE WEEKS!"
Tom Brady is pretty popular for playing golf and has previously participated in an exhibition golf series called The Match. He won the sixth edition of the tournament while playing in a team with Aaron Rodgers.
He was also part of The Match in 2020 when he paired up with six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson to play against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning. However, the Woods' team defeated them.
In 2021, he again teamed up with Mickelson to play against Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers but struggled to win the event.
Fans will again see Tom Brady compete in a professional golf tournament next month.
2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am field
The 2023 Ryder Cup hero, Ludvig Aberg, will be playing at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament in February. He will be joined by Eric Cole, Wyndham Clark, Jason Day, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Tommy Fleetwood, as per the official website of the tournament.
Here are the committed professional golfers for the tournament.:
- Ludvig Åberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Thomas Detry
- Harris English
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Ryan Fox
- Lucas Glover
- Ben Griffin
- Adam Hadwin
- Nick Hardy
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Matt Kuchar
- Luke List
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Rory Mcllroy
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Alex Smalley
- J. J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Adam Svensson
- Nick Taylor
- Brendon Todd
- Erik van Rooyen
- Brandon Wu
It is important to note that the field is subject to change. The confirmed field will only be announced ahead of the tournament.