7x NFL champion Tom Brady set to play in the 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am

7x NFL champion Tom Brady is all set to compete at the 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament, which is scheduled to take place from February 1 to 4.

The tournament features a regular full-size field, including professional and amateur golfers. Celebrities also take part in the tournament. The amateur golfers pair with the professionals for the first two rounds of the tournament and then only the professionals advance to the final two rounds and win the event.

Recently, the officials of the PGA Tour event unveiled the players for their Pro-Am event on their Instagram account.

In addition to Tom Brady, fans will also catch Aaron Rodgers, Larry Fitzgerald, Buster Posey, Alex Smith, and Paul Gasol in action in the first two rounds of the 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am shared the news on social media with the caption:

"Cat’s out of the bag… we’re thrilled to welcome defending champ Aaron Rodgers, 2x champ Larry Fitzgerald, Tom Brady, Buster Posey, Alex Smith, and Pau Gasol to our amateur field. Catch them in action Thursday and Friday at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. See you in THREE WEEKS!"

Tom Brady is pretty popular for playing golf and has previously participated in an exhibition golf series called The Match. He won the sixth edition of the tournament while playing in a team with Aaron Rodgers.

He was also part of The Match in 2020 when he paired up with six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson to play against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning. However, the Woods' team defeated them.

In 2021, he again teamed up with Mickelson to play against Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers but struggled to win the event.

Fans will again see Tom Brady compete in a professional golf tournament next month.

2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am field

The 2023 Ryder Cup hero, Ludvig Aberg, will be playing at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament in February. He will be joined by Eric Cole, Wyndham Clark, Jason Day, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Tommy Fleetwood, as per the official website of the tournament.

Here are the committed professional golfers for the tournament.:

Ludvig Åberg

Byeong Hun An

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Thomas Detry

Harris English

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Ryan Fox

Lucas Glover

Ben Griffin

Adam Hadwin

Nick Hardy

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Matt Kuchar

Luke List

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Rory Mcllroy

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Alex Smalley

J. J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Adam Svensson

Nick Taylor

Brendon Todd

Erik van Rooyen

Brandon Wu

It is important to note that the field is subject to change. The confirmed field will only be announced ahead of the tournament.