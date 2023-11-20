IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady's golf practice in full swing as ex-NFL QB sets target on Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Tom Brady is targeting Pebble Beach Pro-Am to show his golf skills. The star quarterback has been busy since his retirement from the league and has honed his other skills. Mainly we have seen him investing in other sporting ventures, such as the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL and Birmingham City in soccer. But now he is ready to get back on the field in a different sport.

Tom Brady posted pictures of himself practising his golf swing with his signature "LFG" cry. He also confirmed that he wants to be on the course when Pebble Beach Pro-Am rolls around.

Screenshot from Instagram story

Screenshot from Instagram story