$80,000,000 worth Grammy-nominated rapper Akon to perform at the end of LIV Golf Miami Day 2

LIV Golf will be making its return to the Trump National Doral Golf Course in Miami for its 2024 season from April 5 to 7. To add to the pomp of the event, R&B singer Akon will be performing at the tournament.
Akon will conclude day 2 of the LIV Golf Miami event, and passes are available for purchase. According to Celeb's Money, Grammy Award winner and platinum record holder Akon is worth $80 million and has released famous songs such as Locked Up, Don't Matter, and Lonely.
Troy Tutt, SVP of Ticketing and Hospitality at LIV Golf, said (via LIV Golf):
“We’re excited to once again deliver a memorable golf experience with an incredible music act for South Florida fans. Akon is sure to put on a show and add to a thrilling weekend featuring top competition and entertainment in Miami.”
Last year, Crushers GC won the Miami event with RangeGoats GC finishing second and Torque GC finishing third.
Current LIV Golf leaderboard rankings explored
LIV Golf's Miami event will be the fifth one of the season. So far, the LIV Golf league has hosted the Mayakoba event, the Las Vegas event, the Jeddah event, and most recently, the Hong Kong event.
Following is the individual leaderboard for the LIV Series ahead of the Miami event:
- 1st - Joaquin Niemann
- 2nd - Jon Rahm
- 3rd - Dustin Johnson
- 4th - Paul Casey
- 5th - Abraham Ancer
- 6th - Talor Gooch
- 7th - Bryson DeChambeau
- 8th - Cameron Smith
- 9th - Louis Oosthuizen
- 10th - Charles Howell III
- 11th - Sergio Garcia
- 12th - Dean Burmester
- T13th - Peter Uihlein
- T13th - Charl Schwartzel
- 15th - Brooks Koepka
- 16th - Jason Kokrak
- 17th - Adrian Meronk
- 18th - Graeme McDowell
- 19th - Tyrrell Hatton
- 20th - Carlos Ortiz
- 21st - Richard Bland
- 22nd - Kevin Na
- 23rd - Matthew Wolff
- 24th - Sebastian Muñoz
- 25th - Anirban Lahiri
- 26th - Caleb Surratt
- 27th - Phil Mickelson
- 28th - Henrik Stenson
- 29th - Ian Poulter
- 30th - Matt Jones
- 31st - David Puig
- 32nd - Lucas Herbert
- 33rd - Laurie Canter
- 34th - Sam Horsfield
- 35th - Bubba Watson
- 36th - Pat Perez
- 37th - Branden Grace
- T38th - Harold Varner III
- T38th - Eugenio Chacarra
- 40th - Cameron Tringale
- 41st - Patrick Reed
- 42nd - Brendan Steele
- 43rd - Marc Leishman
- T44th - Martin Kaymer
- T44th - Scott Vincent
- T46th - Kalle Samooja
- T46th - Danny Lee
- T46th - Andy Ogletree
- T46th - Thomas Pieters
- T46th - Jinichiro Kozuma
- T46th - Kieran Vincent
- T46th - Mito Pereira
- T46th - Lee Westwood
- T46th - Hudson Swafford
- T46th - Anthony Kim
Joaquin Niemann has won two out of the four events this year and leads the individual leaderboard, while the Crushers GC team leads the team standings.