$80,000,000 worth Grammy-nominated rapper Akon to perform at the end of LIV Golf Miami Day 2

LIV Golf will be making its return to the Trump National Doral Golf Course in Miami for its 2024 season from April 5 to 7. To add to the pomp of the event, R&B singer Akon will be performing at the tournament.

Akon will conclude day 2 of the LIV Golf Miami event, and passes are available for purchase. According to Celeb's Money, Grammy Award winner and platinum record holder Akon is worth $80 million and has released famous songs such as Locked Up, Don't Matter, and Lonely.

Troy Tutt, SVP of Ticketing and Hospitality at LIV Golf, said (via LIV Golf):

“We’re excited to once again deliver a memorable golf experience with an incredible music act for South Florida fans. Akon is sure to put on a show and add to a thrilling weekend featuring top competition and entertainment in Miami.”

Last year, Crushers GC won the Miami event with RangeGoats GC finishing second and Torque GC finishing third.

Current LIV Golf leaderboard rankings explored

LIV Golf's Miami event will be the fifth one of the season. So far, the LIV Golf league has hosted the Mayakoba event, the Las Vegas event, the Jeddah event, and most recently, the Hong Kong event.

Following is the individual leaderboard for the LIV Series ahead of the Miami event:

1st - Joaquin Niemann

2nd - Jon Rahm

3rd - Dustin Johnson

4th - Paul Casey

5th - Abraham Ancer

6th - Talor Gooch

7th - Bryson DeChambeau

8th - Cameron Smith

9th - Louis Oosthuizen

10th - Charles Howell III

11th - Sergio Garcia

12th - Dean Burmester

T13th - Peter Uihlein

T13th - Charl Schwartzel

15th - Brooks Koepka

16th - Jason Kokrak

17th - Adrian Meronk

18th - Graeme McDowell

19th - Tyrrell Hatton

20th - Carlos Ortiz

21st - Richard Bland

22nd - Kevin Na

23rd - Matthew Wolff

24th - Sebastian Muñoz

25th - Anirban Lahiri

26th - Caleb Surratt

27th - Phil Mickelson

28th - Henrik Stenson

29th - Ian Poulter

30th - Matt Jones

31st - David Puig

32nd - Lucas Herbert

33rd - Laurie Canter

34th - Sam Horsfield

35th - Bubba Watson

36th - Pat Perez

37th - Branden Grace

T38th - Harold Varner III

T38th - Eugenio Chacarra

40th - Cameron Tringale

41st - Patrick Reed

42nd - Brendan Steele

43rd - Marc Leishman

T44th - Martin Kaymer

T44th - Scott Vincent

T46th - Kalle Samooja

T46th - Danny Lee

T46th - Andy Ogletree

T46th - Thomas Pieters

T46th - Jinichiro Kozuma

T46th - Kieran Vincent

T46th - Mito Pereira

T46th - Lee Westwood

T46th - Hudson Swafford

T46th - Anthony Kim

Joaquin Niemann has won two out of the four events this year and leads the individual leaderboard, while the Crushers GC team leads the team standings.