“Frat boy golf” – Fans react to Crushers GC winning the LIV Golf Team Championship

LIV Golf 2023 season finally came to an end with Bryson DeChambeau's winning the team championship on Sunday, October 22, at Trump Doral. They registered a two-stroke victory over RangeGoats in the LIV Golf Team Championship.

The incredible performances from team captain Bryson DeChambeau and Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri helped the team to clinch the title.

DeChambeau made the winning birdie on the 18th hole and as the ball went into the hole, Lahiri and other team members showered Bryson with champagne. The NUCLR Golf posted a video of the team celebrating the win on its X (previously Twitter) account, saying:

"The celebrations have begun for @CrushersGC."

However, fans were not impressed with the tournament and jumped into the comments section of the post to say that it's not a World Series. One user wrote:

"Frat boy golf….. not the World Series, dudes."

Here are some more fans' reactions:

Fans reaction (Image via x//@NUCLRGOLF)

Anirban Lahiri shot a 7-under 65 on Sunday in the Team Championship final round. DeChambeau played a round of 67 while Paul Casey had a 73 and Charles Howell III netted 72.

Speaking about the win in an interview with the Associate Press, Lahiri said:

"I was really pumped up. I had a couple of Sundays where I let myself down. I wasn't going to let the team down today."

RangeGoats finished in second place followed by Torque GC and 4Aces GC.

Crushers' performance at the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship final

The LIV Golf Team Championship had its finale on Sunday, October 22, at the Trump Doral Golf Club. The final round of the team championship has a stroke format where all golfers have a shotgun start and the team who had the best score wins the tournament.

Crushers GC golfers played incredibly well in the final round and helped their team to win the tournament. Anirban Lahiri played a round of seven under 65. He started the game with a birdie on the fifth hole and added another birdie on the sixth hole and then an eagle on the next hole. The Indian golfer played a bogey-free round after making five birdies and one eagle to score 65.

Bryson DeChambeau made eight birdies and three bogeys to score five under 67. Charles Howell III carded three birdies and three bogeys to score 72 and Paul Casey made three birdies, two bogeys and one double bogey to score 73.

Here is the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship leaderboard:

