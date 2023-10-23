Watch: Champagne showers as Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC wins LIV Golf Team Championship

Solid drives from Bryson DeChambeau and Anirban Lahiri helped the Crushers GC to have a two-stroke victory over RangeGoats at the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship.
DeChambeau made the winning birdie on the 18th hole of the Blue Monster on Sunday, October 22. As the ball sank into the hole, Anirban Lahiri opened a champagne bottle and showered Bryson and his other teammates.
Lahiri shot a round of 7-under 65 in the finale of the Team Championship while DeChambeau played a round of 67. Charles Howell II played a round of 72 while Paul Casey had a 73.
The LIV Golf League shared a video of the Crushers GC celebrating their incredible victory on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption saying:
"The moment @Crushers_GC sealed the victory."
Crushers GC won $14 million in prize money from the purse of $50 million. Speaking about the team's victory on Sunday, Lahiri said (via ESPN):
"I was really pumped up. I had a couple of Sundays where I let myself down. I wasn't going to let the team down today."
Crushers GC delivers incredible performance at the 2023 LIV Golf
Crushers GC has had an incredible LIV Golf season. The team started the 2023 season with a victory at the Mayakoba event followed by a ninth-place finish at the Tucson.
The team won their second event in Chicago and finished in the top 4 in the LIV Golf standings.
Here are the results of all the tournaments Crushers GC played this season:
Mayakoba
- Date: Feb 24—26
- Finish: 1
- R1: -10
- R2: -4
- R3: -12
Tucson
- Date: Mar 17—19
- Finish: 9
- R1: -5
- R2: -8
- R3: +1
Orlando
- Date: Mar 31—Apr 02
- Finish: 10
- R1: -6
- R2: -5
- R3: -8
Adelaide
- Date: Apr 21—23
- Finish: 5
- R1: -7
- R2: -16
- R3: -15
Singapore
- Date: Apr 28—30
- Finish: 3
- R1: -6
- R2: -6
- R3: -20
Tulsa
- Date: May 12—14
- Finish: 4
- R1: -6
- R2: -16
- R3: -12
DC
- Date: May 26—28
- Finish: 4
- R1: -5
- R2: -5
- R3: -5
Andalucía
- Date: Jun 30—Jul 02
- Finish: 3
- R1: -4
- R2: -6
- R3: +3
London
- Date: Jul 07—09
- Finish: 7
- R1: -4
- R2: -12
- R3: -6
Greenbrier
- Date: Aug 04—06
- Finish: 2
- R1: -9
- R2: -17
- R3: -20
Bedminster
- Date: Aug 11—13
- Finish: 2
- R1: -1
- R2: -4
- R3: -4
Chicago
- Date: Sep 22—24
- Finish: 1
- R1: -12
- R2: -6
- R3: -15
Jeddah
- Date: Oct 13—15
- Finish: 5
- R1: -6
- R2: -16
- R3: -6
Here is the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship leaderboard:
- Crushers GC
- RangeGoats GC
- Torque GC
- 4Aces GC
- Stinger GC
- Fireballs GC
- HyFlyers GC
- Ripper GC
- Smash GC
- Majesticks GC
- Iron Heads GC