Watch: Champagne showers as Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC wins LIV Golf Team Championship

Solid drives from Bryson DeChambeau and Anirban Lahiri helped the Crushers GC to have a two-stroke victory over RangeGoats at the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship.

DeChambeau made the winning birdie on the 18th hole of the Blue Monster on Sunday, October 22. As the ball sank into the hole, Anirban Lahiri opened a champagne bottle and showered Bryson and his other teammates.

Lahiri shot a round of 7-under 65 in the finale of the Team Championship while DeChambeau played a round of 67. Charles Howell II played a round of 72 while Paul Casey had a 73.

The LIV Golf League shared a video of the Crushers GC celebrating their incredible victory on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption saying:

"The moment @Crushers_GC sealed the victory."

Crushers GC won $14 million in prize money from the purse of $50 million. Speaking about the team's victory on Sunday, Lahiri said (via ESPN):

"I was really pumped up. I had a couple of Sundays where I let myself down. I wasn't going to let the team down today."

Crushers GC delivers incredible performance at the 2023 LIV Golf

Crushers GC has had an incredible LIV Golf season. The team started the 2023 season with a victory at the Mayakoba event followed by a ninth-place finish at the Tucson.

The team won their second event in Chicago and finished in the top 4 in the LIV Golf standings.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Crushers GC played this season:

Mayakoba

Date: Feb 24—26

Finish: 1

R1: -10

R2: -4

R3: -12

Tucson

Date: Mar 17—19

Finish: 9

R1: -5

R2: -8

R3: +1

Orlando

Date: Mar 31—Apr 02

Finish: 10

R1: -6

R2: -5

R3: -8

Adelaide

Date: Apr 21—23

Finish: 5

R1: -7

R2: -16

R3: -15

Singapore

Date: Apr 28—30

Finish: 3

R1: -6

R2: -6

R3: -20

Tulsa

Date: May 12—14

Finish: 4

R1: -6

R2: -16

R3: -12

DC

Date: May 26—28

Finish: 4

R1: -5

R2: -5

R3: -5

Andalucía

Date: Jun 30—Jul 02

Finish: 3

R1: -4

R2: -6

R3: +3

London

Date: Jul 07—09

Finish: 7

R1: -4

R2: -12

R3: -6

Greenbrier

Date: Aug 04—06

Finish: 2

R1: -9

R2: -17

R3: -20

Bedminster

Date: Aug 11—13

Finish: 2

R1: -1

R2: -4

R3: -4

Chicago

Date: Sep 22—24

Finish: 1

R1: -12

R2: -6

R3: -15

Jeddah

Date: Oct 13—15

Finish: 5

R1: -6

R2: -16

R3: -6

Here is the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship leaderboard:

Crushers GC

RangeGoats GC

Torque GC

4Aces GC

Stinger GC

Fireballs GC

HyFlyers GC

Ripper GC

Smash GC

Majesticks GC

Iron Heads GC