Bryson DeChambeau hits the winning shot as CrushersGC win the LIV team championship

Bryson DeChambeau had a fantastic season in 2023 and clinched the LIV Golf Team Championship by sinking the final putt. His team, Crushers GC, emerged as the winners of the grand final of the event. The defending champions, 4Aces GC, who were expected to perform well, surprisingly ended up in fourth place.

Captain and star of the winning team, Bryson DeChambeau, continued to shine in the final stage of the Team Championship. He was the team's second-best scorer (-5) and it was his putt that sealed the victory.

Crushers GC's best on the day was Anirban Lahiri, who finished the final round with a score of -7. Charles Howell III was even par and Paul Casey was +1. The team had a very positive overall performance with one eagle, 19 birdies, eight bogeys and one double bogey.

The RangeGoats GC team finished in second place. Individual 2023 season champion Talor Gooch shot a -2 in his round and was unable to lead his team. Moreover, captain Bubba Watson was the low scorer (-5).

Torque GC finished in third place with captain Joaquin Niemann leading the way with a score of -6. However, his three teammates could only shoot even, making Niemann's score the final one.

The big surprise was the poor performance of 4Aces GC, the defending champions, and the team that led the leaderboard throughout the season. The team's captain and main star, Dustin Johnson, was the worst scorer of the round (+3), which undoubtedly affected the final result.

Bryson DeChambeau: Great season with Crushers GC

The Crushers GC team, led by Bryson DeChambeau finished second in the LIV Golf Team Championship with a very consistent performance throughout the season.

Crushers GC, 2023 LIV Golf Team Champions (Image via Getty).

They accumulated two wins (Mayakoba and Chicago), two-second places (Greenbrier and Bedminster), two third places (Singapore and Andalusia), two fourth places (Tulsa and DC), and two fifth places (Adelaide and Jeddah) in 13 tournaments. Only in two events they finished with no points.

Obviously, the team's success was due to the strong performances of all of its members. Bryson DeChambeau finished fourth on the individual standings, while Charles Howell III and Anirban Lahiri were 10th and 13th, respectively. Paul Casey was the team's worst performer (35th).

Overall, the four members of the Crushers GC had three wins, three seconds, one-third, and six other top 10s. These results contributed the most to the collective performance.

As a result, the Crushers GC earned $14 million, split between $8.4 million for the team and $1.4 million for each player. This means that Bryson DeChambeu earned a total of $14.7 million in 2023, while Howell III earned $9.5 million, Lahiri $9.7 million, and Casey $4.2 million.