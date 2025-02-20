$80M worth MLB Hall of Famer describes his passion for golf while attending TGL: "I wake up every day and I put on golf clothes"

The ninth TGL match, held on February 18, 2025, was attended by MLB Hall of Famer CC Sabathia. In an interview, he conveyed his passion for golf, stating that he wakes up every day and puts on golf clothes.

CC Sabathia is an American baseball pitcher who made his MLB debut in April 2001, playing for the Cleveland Indians. His final MLB appearance came in September 2019 for the New York Yankees. Sabathia has had 3,093 strikeouts and an earned run average of 3.74.

Sabathia won the World Series in 2009 and was recently inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sabathia has a net worth of $80M.

Besides being passionate about baseball, the former MLB pitcher is also an avid golf lover. He started playing golf after he retired from baseball in 2019 and played in the Annexus Pro-Am at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open. He is also a limited partner in the New York GC.

Sabathia was at the So-Fi Center, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, to watch the match between Jupiter Links and New York GC. When asked about the impact of golf on his life, the first-ballot Hall of Famer said:

"Yeah it’s been huge, it has had a huge impact on my life after baseball, you know I wake up everyday and I put on golf clothes, so I'm, you know, super motivated to try to get better and just love it everyday on the golf course.”

When asked to share his impression of TGL, the former MLB pitcher answered:

"I’m super excited. We [New York GC] are playing pretty well right now so I’m super excited.”

Match 9 of the TGL saw a dominating performance from New York GC. They finished the game with a score of 10 - 3.

Highlights from the most recent TGL match

Tiger Woods, Kevin Kisner, and Tom Kim of Jupiter Links played against Cameron Young, Rickie Fowler, and Matt Fitzpatrick of New York GC in the most recent TGL match.

82-time PGA Tour winner Tiger Woods missed a five-foot par putt on the opening hole, handing the lead to New York GC.

New York GC won the first Hammer of the match, and shortly thereafter, Woods hit a shot that went into the deep rough. By the eighth hole, New York GC held a commanding 7-0 lead.

Tom Kim secured Jupiter Links' initial points with a 12-foot birdie putt, which were then doubled courtesy of a Hammer throw. Entering the final three holes, New York GC held a 9-3 advantage, ultimately winning the match 10-3.

The next TGL game will be held on Monday, February 24, between Los Angeles GC and New York GC.

