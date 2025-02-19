Tiger Woods reveals having a ‘hard time’ driving down to TGL after ‘shutting off’ golf

Tiger Woods’ mother Kultida passed away on February 4 at the age of 80. Following her passing, the 82-time PGA Tour winner went into mourning and announced his withdrawal from the Genesis Invitational. The ace golfer was "still processing" the death of his mother at the time. He made a comeback to pro golf on Tuesday by teeing up at his TGL simulator league.

Ad

In a pre-match interview, Tiger revealed that TGL was where his mother last saw him play. The 49-year-old golfer also recalled Kutilda’s impressions of the innovative circuit spear-headed by her son and dubbed it “awesome” to have had her watch him play the contest. Furthermore, the former World No.1 admitted he had a “hard time driving down” to SoFi Center for the event after his mother’s passing. The golfer revealed that he last played golf with President Donald Trump and ‘shut it off.’

Ad

Trending

It is pertinent to note that Tiger arrived at the event center with his son Charlie. The golfer reiterated that he had a ‘hard time getting here’ as he carried memories of his mother being there for past matches.

Speaking at first TGL outing since his mother’s passing, Tiger Woods said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“I think that she (mother Kutilda) really enjoyed watching me play. It was awesome to have her in the stands and watching us play and having the kids here and family and friends. It was a great moment. I'm definitely appreciative of her being here…

Ad

I had a hard time driving down here. I hadn't hit a golf ball since I played with the President and just put everything away and shut it off. I had a really hard time getting here and then reliving all the moments that we've had, my mom, how excited she was to have Charlie drive her here. So those are some great moments and great memories.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tiger Woods revealed it’s ‘been a hard process’ for him to get over his beloved mother’s passing. It is noteworthy that the ace golfer made his first public appearance since Kutilda’s passing on Sunday, when he attended the Genesis Invitational’s final round at Torrey Pines in San Diego as the tournament host.

Tiger Woods has a laugh out loud moment at TGL

Tiger Woods led his Jupiter Links GC against Rickie Fowler’s New York Golf Club on Tuesday. The ace golfer competed in a TGL match at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, and lost 10-3. Woods and his teammates Kevin Kisner and Tom Kim struggled as Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick and Cameron Young stormed to an 8-0 lead. Despite getting some points back, the legendary golfer’s side fell prey to the better side in the indoor league.

Ad

Interestingly, Tiger contributed to one of the most hilarious on pitch moments in TGL history on Tuesday. The 15-time major champion, who appeared more relaxed than in his debut three weeks ago, misheard his caddie and hit 100 yards shot on the 13th hole when he was actually 199 yards away from the green. The ace golfer’s wedge moment had everyone involved, including his teammate Kisner, in splits. Woods dubbed it “one of the most embarrassing moments in my golfing career.”

Ad

Woods said as his teammates laughed at his error:

“I just screwed up. That was embarrassing.”

Expand Tweet

It is pertinent to note that Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Links side has now lost two of its three TGL outings. The team’s sole victory came against Rory McIlroy’s Boston Common Golf Club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback