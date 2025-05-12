8x PGA Tour winner on-board Rory McIlroy’s hot take on major championship scheduling

Rory McIlroy shared a hot take on PGA Tour’s scheduling around major championships on Sunday. The Northern Irishman admitted he isn’t a ‘huge fan’ of playing a Signature Event the week before or after a major event. However, he admitted that he ‘really like playing the week before’ rather than playing a signature event after the major outing.

Interestingly, Patrick Cantlay weighed in on the conversation after the Truist Championship. The eight-time PGA Tour winner, who finished T4 on Sunday, said he’s fine with playing a signature event a week after or before a major championship. He echoed McIlroy’s comments when he specified preferring playing the special event a week ahead of the major, like this week.

The 33-year-old reminded PGA Tour golfers are “very used to playing two, three weeks in a row” and back-to-back big events are “nothing out of the ordinary.”

Patrick Cantlay said in his post-round press conference at Truist Championship, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“I think it's fine. I like playing the week before a major, get some rhythm, get some reps in. I think it's great… I think it's good prep. We're very used to playing two, three weeks in a row out here. So, nothing out of the ordinary.”

It is pertinent to note that Cantlay will join Rory McIlroy, other peers at Quail Hallow for the PGA Championship this weekend. The ace golfer, who finished four strokes behind champion Sepp Straka on Sunday, dubbed it “nice to have some momentum going into a major.” He reiterated his experience of playing the major’s host-course ‘a number of times’ and added he’s ‘looking forward to it.’

Rory McIlroy’s hot take on signature event-major scheduling

Rory McIlroy isn’t too keen on playing back-to-back big events. The Northern Irishman admitted he’s ‘not a huge fan’ of playing a signature event the week around a major championship outing. The golfer’s comments came after he failed to defend his title and finished T7 at the Truist Championship at Philly Cricket Club.

The five-time major champion, who recently completed his career grand slam, dubbed the weeks after majors as being ‘tough.’ It is pertinent to note that the upcoming US Open if followed by Travelers Championship, a signature event, on the PGA Tour.

Rory McIlroy said on Sunday, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“Before, I'm all for. After, I wouldn't -- I'm not a huge fan of it, but there's only so many weeks in the year… I really like playing the week before if it makes sense. I think, again, this week was a great indication of where my game is and what I need to think about and what I need to work on going into next week. But the weeks after majors are tough.”

Justin Thomas also reiterated McIlroy’s stance on the matter after finishing T2 at the Truist Championship. The RBC Heritage winner said he ‘isn’t sure’ about playing a signature event around a major outing. The two-time PGA Championship winner specifically shed light on the US Open scheduling and opined playing an event days after the major outing at Oakmont ‘is going to really suck.’

