$90M-worth MLB Hall of Famer is now working as a cameraman at The Masters in 2025

MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. has a new gig - working as a cameraman at The Masters 2025. The 13-time MLB All-Star was mentioned in an Instagram post by the PGA Tour and the MLB on Thursday, which featured him as a credentialed photographer at the tournament.

The baseball legend is covering the tournament for Masters.com. It's his first time covering the esteemed event. Griffey Jr. played 22 seasons in the MLB, retiring after the 2010 season. He has a net worth of $90 million as per Celebrity Net Worth.

The PGA Tour and MLB's post featuring Ken Griffey Jr. on Thursday afternoon, and the post already has thousands of likes.

"A new gig for The Kid (camera emoji)," the post's caption reads.

The 55-year-old has clearly found a new hobby since he hung up his cleats. On Thursday, he began snapping pictures at the Masters ceremony for the Honorary Starters before the first competitors teed off.

The Honorary Starters this year were Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, and Tom Watson.

How long has Ken Griffey Jr. been doing professional photography?

Ken Griffey Jr. at The 2025 Masters Tournament (via Getty)

Ken Griffey Jr. has been actively pursuing photography since he retired from professional baseball after 22 seasons on the diamond. The baseball icon has done photography for the NFL, Major League Soccer, and the MLB. He first began doing professional photography in 2015.

In 2023, "The Kid" was a credentialed photographer at an NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Arizona. This was highlighted by the viral X account, MLB Life.

"Ken Griffey Jr. has now photographed NFL and MLS games since being seen taking photos at the Home Run Derby in July (soccer emoji, football emoji, baseball emoji) Today he was in Arizona for the Cardinals and Cowboys game (via @AZCardinals)," MLB Life's X post from September 24, 2023 reads.

Griffey Jr. has done photography for the Arizona Cardinals, and his son, Trey Griffey, works for the NFL team as their Youth Football Manager. Trey Griffey played college football as a wide receiver at the University of Arizona.

He went undrafted in 2017 and was briefly on the practice squads of the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ken Griffey Jr. played the majority of his 22-year career with the Seattle Mariners. He made his Major League debut in 1989 and made history by playing on the same team as his father, Ken Griffey Sr., in 1990 and 1991.

Griffey Jr. won 10 straight Golf Glove Awards as an outfielder from 1990 to 1999 and was named the American League MVP in 1997. In 2000, he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds, where he signed a massive $112.5 million contract.

In July of 2008, Griffey was traded to the Chicago White Sox. He returned to the Seattle Mariners in 2009 and 2010 before retiring during the 2010 season.

