Ken Griffey Jr., a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, is still pursuing his love of photography. The 53-year-old was recently spotted working Sunday's Dallas Cowboys-Arizona Cardinals game as a photographer at Glendale's State Farm Stadium.

Griffey has previously been tasked with important photographic projects like photographing Lionel Messi at Inter Miami's match against Nashville SC last month.

Twitter users were quite excited to see this Griffey:

If you think about it that’s a great career. He had an amazing eye in baseball and I’m sure he’s got a great eye in photography

Ken Griffey Jr. Hall of Fame

Griffey Jr. was an outfielder for 22 years. Along with a brief stint with the Chicago White Sox, he spent the majority of his career with the Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds.

One of baseball's most prolific home run hitters, Griffey is a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame and a 13-time All-Star, with his 630 home runs being the seventh-highest in MLB history. He was also a superb defender, earning 10 Gold Glove Awards for his work in center field. He shares the record for the most games in a row with a home run.

After garnering 99.32% of the vote on January 6, 2016, Griffey became the first player since Tom Seaver to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Mariners said, on January 8, 2016, that they will retire his number 24 jersey in honor of his induction to the Hall of Fame. In a special tribute to the player, the Mariners chose his son Trey in the 24th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

Griffey was chosen to join the Board of Directors of the Baseball Hall of Fame on July 29, 2021 and is presently serving as MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred's senior adviser.