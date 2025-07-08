991K golf analyst ‘can’t’ take Tiger Woods being put in a ‘girl meme’

Tiger Woods has shown a range of emotions on the golf course. Woods has provided numerous meme templates that are currently all over the internet, ranging from being happy on a peak to being frustrated or sad. Interestingly, one of them has just gone viral after golf content creator Claire Hogle reposted it on her Instagram story, claiming she couldn't take it any more.

Ad

The post she reposted was by @__strawb3rry_s0da__, and it was a girl meme that included a Tiger Woods meme template. The video's caption mentioned how you can't do anything even after knowing that you feel nauseous. The caption in the post stated,

"When you already know you're gonna throw up but can't do anything about it."

Claire Hogle reposted this post on her Instagram story, stating that she cannot take any jokes since this one is too funny. After all, why did they use Tiger Woods as the background for this meme? The caption reads:

Ad

Trending

"no I can't 😂😂 who put t woods in a girl meme😂"

Talking about her story, here's a look at it:

Still taken from Claire Hogle's Instagram story (Image Credit: @clairehogle)

Tiger Woods is currently not playing golf due to surgery he underwent in March for a ruptured Achilles tendon in his left leg. This has been an issue for Woods for a long time, so he underwent emergency surgery, and due to it, he is out for the remainder of the season.

Ad

Tiger Woods once praised Scottie Scheffler for hitting some spectacular shots on the course

TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v NY - Source: Getty

Scottie Scheffler has been the world's number-one golfer since 2022. He has been unstoppable, and many fans have compared him to arguably the best golfer of all time, Tiger Woods. In May 2025, the PGA Tour highlighted this comparison in a video posted to their official X feed. Woods also appeared in the comparison video and stated,

Ad

"Darn right. You understand the fact that he hits it in these tight windows, and he shapes it in varying degrees. You can understand why he's able to control distance into the greens as well as he does. Coaches, they're looking for the perfect swings, the perfect positions. I think that's what makes Scotty so good is he doesn't care about that. He's just trying to get the ball as straight as possible, long as possible, close as possible."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Tiger Woods has a record 82 PGA Tour tournaments, including 15 golf majors. Aside from that, he holds several major records, including being the youngest golfer to accomplish a career grand slam. On top of that, Woods held all four golf majors at the same time in 2000-2001, which is an incredible feat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More