‘A giant beats a bunch of midgets’, ‘Damn the PGAT has become so bad’: Golf world divided on Scottie Scheffler’s Memorial Tournament win

Fans expressed mixed opinions after Scottie Scheffler's win at the 2025 Memorial Tournament last week. He emerged victorious at the PGA Tour Signature event in Dublin, Ohio, with a 10-under par score of 278.

Ad

The 2025 Memorial Tournament win became Scheffler's third title of the season after the 2025 PGA Championship and the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Ben Griffin, who gave tough competition to Scottie Scheffler throughout the week, finished as the runner-up with a final 6-under par score.

Scottie Scheffler and Ben Griffin at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Source: Getty

The Golf Digest shared a video of the legend Jack Nicklaus, the tournament host, congratulating Scheffler after his win on X. The post was captioned:

Ad

Trending

"The most coveted handshake in golf belongs to Scottie Scheffler. 🤝"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The golf world, however, had mixed opinions about the three-time Major winner's victory last week, as opposed to Nicklaus. While some celebrated Scheffler's win, others were frustrated about the competition in the field, among other things.

Here are some reactions by fans under the above post by Golf Digest:

"A giant beats a bunch of midgets"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Damn the PGAT has become so bad, no competition tour is a joke"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This is such performative bullshit," another fan wrote.

Few fans shared some positive comments about Scheffler and the 'coveted handshake':

"Great player... zero competition", a user commented.

"That is better than any trophy", one fan reacted

"Big win and big moment ⛳🏆", another person wrote.

Scottie Scheffler's wife, Meredith, and their son Bennett were also at the PGA Tour event to support the golfer as he defended his title.

Ad

Scottie Scheffler shares his thoughts after Memorial Tournament win

During his post-round press conference, the 16-time PGA Tour winner spoke about playing the Signature Event at Muirfield Golf Club and defending his title.

Scheffler shared his thoughts about the week, the golf course, and conditions. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"I feel pretty tired right now. No, it was a great week. It's always special being able to come here and play Mr. Nicklaus's tournament."

Ad

The 28-year-old continued:

"The golf course was a great test this week. The rough was as healthy as I had seen it. We've had that length of rough before, but not the thickness. It was pretty nasty and it was a good challenge. Definitely fun to be sitting here."

Scottie Scheffler with Jack Nicklaus at the Memorial Tournament press conference- Source: Getty

Scheffler was also asked about the highlight of his game in the final round at the Memorial tournament. Besides having scored only one bogey in round four and hitting fairways, the three-time Major winner stated:

Ad

"I would say I drove the ball really nice today. I think that would probably be the thing I did best."

Jack Nicklaus, who was also at the press conference, shared his views on Scheffler's game and his back-to-back win at the event he hosts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More