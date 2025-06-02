‘A giant beats a bunch of midgets’, ‘Damn the PGAT has become so bad’: Golf world divided on Scottie Scheffler’s Memorial Tournament win

Fans expressed mixed opinions after Scottie Scheffler's win at the 2025 Memorial Tournament last week. He emerged victorious at the PGA Tour Signature event in Dublin, Ohio, with a 10-under par score of 278.
The 2025 Memorial Tournament win became Scheffler's third title of the season after the 2025 PGA Championship and the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Ben Griffin, who gave tough competition to Scottie Scheffler throughout the week, finished as the runner-up with a final 6-under par score.
The Golf Digest shared a video of the legend Jack Nicklaus, the tournament host, congratulating Scheffler after his win on X. The post was captioned:
"The most coveted handshake in golf belongs to Scottie Scheffler. 🤝"
The golf world, however, had mixed opinions about the three-time Major winner's victory last week, as opposed to Nicklaus. While some celebrated Scheffler's win, others were frustrated about the competition in the field, among other things.
Here are some reactions by fans under the above post by Golf Digest:
"A giant beats a bunch of midgets"
"Damn the PGAT has become so bad, no competition tour is a joke"
"This is such performative bullshit," another fan wrote.
Few fans shared some positive comments about Scheffler and the 'coveted handshake':
"Great player... zero competition", a user commented.
"That is better than any trophy", one fan reacted
"Big win and big moment ⛳🏆", another person wrote.
Scottie Scheffler's wife, Meredith, and their son Bennett were also at the PGA Tour event to support the golfer as he defended his title.
Scottie Scheffler shares his thoughts after Memorial Tournament win
During his post-round press conference, the 16-time PGA Tour winner spoke about playing the Signature Event at Muirfield Golf Club and defending his title.
Scheffler shared his thoughts about the week, the golf course, and conditions. He said, via ASAP Sports:
"I feel pretty tired right now. No, it was a great week. It's always special being able to come here and play Mr. Nicklaus's tournament."
The 28-year-old continued:
"The golf course was a great test this week. The rough was as healthy as I had seen it. We've had that length of rough before, but not the thickness. It was pretty nasty and it was a good challenge. Definitely fun to be sitting here."
Scheffler was also asked about the highlight of his game in the final round at the Memorial tournament. Besides having scored only one bogey in round four and hitting fairways, the three-time Major winner stated:
"I would say I drove the ball really nice today. I think that would probably be the thing I did best."
Jack Nicklaus, who was also at the press conference, shared his views on Scheffler's game and his back-to-back win at the event he hosts.