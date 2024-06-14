"A lot of guys sort of losing their head" - LIV Golf's Tyrrell Hatton details the grind at US Open, says other players can now relate to him

Tyrrell Hatton discussed the challenges of the 2024 US Open in detail. The English golfer teed off at the ongoing Major, which is being held at Pinehurst No.2 Golf Course.

Following the first round, Hatton tied for sixth place after shooting an impressive round of 68. He got off to a good start and, in a conversation with golf journalist Mike McAllister, opened up about the grind of the tournament.

He said:

"Guess in some ways, with it being harder, a lot of guys sort of losing their head, it sort of brings them to my level because I just lose my head every week…They can kind of experience what it's like in my head for a week."

Hatton had some good shots in the opening round of the US Open. He started on the tenth hole, shooting two birdies on the front nine and one on the back. However, he struggled on the second hole and shot a bogey, scoring 2-under 68. Hatton tied for sixth place with Tony Finau and Akshay Bhatia.

Pinehurst No.2 Golf Course is a tough venue to play at. However, despite the challenges, some players delivered exemplary performances. Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy tied for the lead with a score of 5-under at the end of Thursday's round. Meanwhile, Ludvig Aberg took solo third place on the leaderboard. Bryson DeChambeau also continued to make headlines with his resounding form at this week's Major. The American shot 67, tying for fourth place with Matthieu Pavon.

On the other hand, Scottie Scheffler, who is the expert's favorite bet for the week, started with a round of 71. He encountered difficulties on the front nine and made two bogeys along with a birdie and made a bogey and a birdie on the back nine.

He tied for 34th place with Seamus Power, Max Greyserman, Tim Widing, Cameron Smith, Rickie Fowler, Si Woo Kim, Willie Mack III, Jason Day, Tom Kim, Brian Harman, Max Homa, Chris Kirk, Taylor Pendrith, Frankie Capan III and Taisei Shimizu.

When will Tyrrell Hatton tee off on Friday at 2024 US Open?

Trailing three strokes behind the opening-round leaders, Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton will tee off for the second round on Friday, June 14, at 7:29 a.m. ET. He will be joined on the course by Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Hoge.

The second round of the Major is critically important, as only the players making the cut after Friday's round will compete in the final two rounds. Greyson Sigg, Grant Forrest, and Wells Williams will take the first shot of the day on Friday at 6:45 a.m. ET, while Jason Scrivener, Brandon Robinson Thompson, and Brendan Valdes will tee off on the tenth hole.

Tournament leader Rory McIlroy will start his game in a group with Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler at 7:29 a.m. ET on the tenth hole, while Patrick Cantlay will start on the front nine at 1:25 p.m. ET with Matt Kuchar and Russell Henley.