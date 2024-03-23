“A lot of players are celebratory” – 50-year-old Stewart Cink reacts to making his 500th PGA Tour cut

Stewart Cink fired 4-under 67 in the second round of the Valspar Championship to take the joint lead after 36 holes. In doing so, he also made his 500th cut on his 667th start on the PGA Tour.

Cink made his PGA Tour debut at the BellSouth Classic 1995, where he finished T68. Almost three decades and 667 events later, he has become only the eighth player to make 500 cuts.

The eight-time PGA Tour winner said that he didn't have any idea of this achievement until someone informed him about it.

"I guess milestone would be appropriate language to use," Cink said. "I've been playing out here a long time and I've had some ups and downs, but a lot of ups. I've thoroughly enjoyed myself. To make 500 cuts, I think is -- I think that's pretty respectable, I guess.

"I know a lot of players are celebratory when they reach 500 events. So to be able to put that number on your cuts made, I'm proud of that," he added.

The 50-year-old golfer made five birdies and an eagle in his Friday round at Copperhead Course. It could have been much better if it were not for the three bogeys he sank.

He's currently in a five-way, one-shot lead alongside Kevin Streelman, Chandler Phillips, Mackenzie Hughes and Brendon Todd.

He has a chance to become only the ninth players player to win on the PGA Tour after turning 50. Phil Mickelson was the last player to enter the club after winning the PGA Championship 2021.

How many titles has Stewart Cink won on the PGA Tour?

Stewart Cink has won eight titles on the PGA Tour. His first win came in 1997 at the Canon Greater Hartford Open after beating Brandel Chamblee, Tom Byrum and Jeff Maggert by a one-shot margin.

Cink's only major championship title was the 2009 Open Championship, where he trumped Tom Watson in the playoff. His last win came at the 2021 RBC Heritage after beating Harold Varner III and Emiliano Grillo by four strokes.

It was his third win at the Harbour Town Golf Links, making him the joint most successful player at the event. Here are all the wins of Stewart Cink on the PGA Tour:

1997: Canon Greater Hartford Open

Canon Greater Hartford Open 2000: MCI Classic

MCI Classic 2004: MCI Heritage (2), WGC-NEC Invitational

MCI Heritage (2), WGC-NEC Invitational 2008: Travelers Championship (2)

Travelers Championship (2) 2009: The Open Championship

2020: Safeway Open

Safeway Open 2021: RBC Heritage (3)