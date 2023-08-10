"Absolutely freakin’ fantastic" - Max Homa's touching reunion with St. Jude patient and his 'custom' shoe designer garners praise from golf fans

Max Homa was gifted some beautiful custom-made shoes by Calvin, a patient at St. Jude ahead of the FedEx Cup playoffs in 2021. Calvin and Homa could not meet when he was gifted the shoes. Now two years later in 2023 as Homa tees it up once again, he met his young fan and made his dream come true.

Visiting the TPC Course in Memphis, Max Homa was greeted by Calvin, and the golfer's face immediately lit up as he saw him. Calvin and Homa have been in touch for over two years, and it was Calvin's dream come true to see Homa in person.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



In 2021, Calvin, a patient at @StJude, designed custom golf shoes for @MaxHoma23.



Two years later, Calvin and Max met in person and spent some time on the course @FedExChamp. A friendship that will make you smileIn 2021, Calvin, a patient at @StJude, designed custom golf shoes for @MaxHoma23.Two years later, Calvin and Max met in person and spent some time on the course @FedExChamp. pic.twitter.com/R5SjpNICRl

Needless to say, golf fans from all over the world could not help but smile at the warm friendship between the two. Homa showed Calvin around the course and they played some golf together. Golf fans showed their appreciation for the pro golfer.

"Absolutely freakin’ fantastic @maxhoma23 Truly a class act and great human being."

Twitter reactions

Twitter reactions

Twitter reactions

Twitter reactions

Twitter reactions

Twitter reactions

Twitter reactions

Max Homa shares heartwarming moment with young fan ahead of FedEx Cup playoffs

In 2021, patients at St. Jude made some custom shoes for Max Homa and Will Zalatoris. No design was off limits, and Calvin put two of Homa's quotes on his shoes: "You see that smile right there? Keep that smile" and "Motivation is key." Adding to that, he also designed some fun fries and chicken nuggets on the other side of the shoe.

Homa and Calvin met on the TPC course, and excitement was visible for both of them as they took a tour of the course. Calvin was ecstatic to meet the pro after three years. Speaking about Calvin, Homa said:

"He’s a great human being. I love the energy he gives off. He’s just a great guy. His parents raised him wonderfully.”

Max Homa will tee it off at the St. Jude Championship of the FedEx Cup playoffs this week with a total field of 70 golfers. Bad weather in Memphis has delayed the first round of the competition, which sees a field this year that has been reduced to half of what it was last year.