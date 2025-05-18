  • home icon
  "Absolutely remarkable" - Scottie Scheffler gets praised by $60M NFL legend amid impressive showing at PGA Championship

"Absolutely remarkable" - Scottie Scheffler gets praised by $60M NFL legend amid impressive showing at PGA Championship

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified May 18, 2025 18:44 GMT
PGA: PGA Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: PGA Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Scottie Scheffler has been playing some sublime golf in recent weeks. He won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch by a huge margin of 8 strokes. He is currently leading the PGA Championship by three strokes. The man is arguably in his best form, and a major NFL legend recently acknowledged this.

The NFL legend in question is none other than former Colts punter Pat McAfee. He recently commented on Scheffler's game this season via X.

The $60 million worth (via celebrity net worth) analyst's tweet read:

"Watching Scottie Scheffler golf is such a joy… Dude is absolutely remarkable."
Scheffler has played incredibly well in the PGA Championship, leading by 11 strokes under par. He started the tournament with a total score of 69, two shots under par. Later in round two, he shot a fantastic 3 under par, propelling him up the leaderboard. He made a significant improvement in round three, when he finished six under par.

As things stand, Scottie Scheffler has a decent chance of winning the tournament and earning his second win of the season.

How has Scottie Scheffler done thus far in 2025?

PGA: PGA Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: PGA Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Scottie Scheffler has been pretty consistent this season, even before his win at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. He has been consistently finishing in respectable positions, and his worst performance of the season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished 25th. Here's some more information regarding his tournaments this year:

Jan 30 – Feb 2: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links
  • Position: T9
  • Score: 67-70-69-67 = 273 (-15)
  • Earnings: $535,000

Feb 6 – Feb 9: WM Phoenix Open

  • Venue: TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)
  • Position: T25
  • Score: 69-66-68-72 = 275 (-9)
  • Earnings: $69,197

Feb 13 – Feb 16: The Genesis Invitational

  • Venue: Torrey Pines (South Course)
  • Position: T3
  • Score: 70-67-76-66 = 279 (-9)
  • Earnings: $1,200,000

Mar 6 – Mar 9: Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard

  • Venue: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
  • Position: T11
  • Score: 71-72-71-70 = 284 (-4)
  • Earnings: $451,250
Mar 13 – Mar 17: THE PLAYERS Championship

  • Venue: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
  • Position: T20
  • Score: 69-70-72-73 = 284 (-4)
  • Earnings: $240,250

Mar 27 – Mar 30: Texas Children's Houston Open

  • Venue: Memorial Park Golf Course
  • Position: T2
  • Score: 67-62-69-63 = 261 (-19)
  • Earnings: $845,500

Apr 10 – Apr 13: Masters Tournament

  • Venue: Augusta National Golf Club
  • Position: 4
  • Score: 68-71-72-69 = 280 (-8)
  • Earnings: $1,008,000

Apr 17 – Apr 20: RBC Heritage

  • Venue: Harbour Town Golf Links
  • Position: T8
  • Score: 64-70-68-70 = 272 (-12)
  • Earnings: $580,000

May 1 – May 4: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

  • Venue: TPC Craig Ranch
  • Position: 1
  • Score: 61-63-66-63 = 253 (-31)
  • Earnings: $1,782,000

May 15 – May 18: PGA Championship [Still taking place]

  • Venue: Quail Hollow Club
  • Position: 1
  • Score: 69-68-65 = 202 (-11)

What did you make of Scheffler's season thus far? Sound off in the comments section below.

