“Actually, they were MADE to leave the PGA Tour” – Fans react to Scottie Scheffler’s comment against letting LIV golfers back on the Tour

Fans have reacted to Scottie Scheffler's recent comments about the LIV golfers' return to the PGA Tour. The American golfer said that if the Saudi circuit players wanted to return, there should be some consequences rather than a warm welcome.

The current World No. 1 discussed his opinions of the Saudi circuit players in a recent interview. Although he claimed to have no "bad blood" with them, he did say that they shouldn't return as if "nothing ever happened."

NUCLR Golf shared Scottie Scheffler's comment on its X (formerly Twitter) with the caption:

"Scottie Scheffler joins those who say LIV golfers should NOT be welcomed back without consequences: “…I have no bad blood toward the guys that left. But a path toward coming back, it wouldn’t be a very popular decision, I think, if they just came back like nothing ever happened. They did kind of leave and – they left our Tour, that’s just part of it. There should be a pathway back for them, but they definitely shouldn’t be able to come back without any sort of contribution to the Tour.” (Via @GolfChannel)"

Expand Tweet

In contrast to Scheffler's perspective, fans in the comments section claimed that the LIV golfers had been "made" to leave the tour. It is important to note that the PGA Tour has banned Greg Norman's circuit players from competing in their series.

One fan wrote:

"Actually, they were MADE to leave the PGAT. They wanted to contribute to both, but Jay banned them. That’s why there was a court case, remember? Lot of anti-LIV seem to forget they didn’t want to leave. They wanted to play both - just like ALL OTHER TOURS ALLOW."

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote that LIV golfers even don't want to return to the Tour. As per the user, they just wanted points to be eligible for the majors.

"All they want is some way to get points to be eligible for majors— no one is yelling about coming back for the waste mgt open," commented the fan.

Expand Tweet

"They now have acquired more money than they thought they might win. So their position in the history of golf is now their prerequisite. Membership in an upstart, non-traditional golf league may cause them to think this might not be the surest way to get into the Hall of Fame." a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are more fan reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"I don't think it's a direct road" - Rickie Fowler on LIV golfers return to PGA Tour

Scottie Scheffler is not the only one who believes there should be a penalty for LIV golfers if they want to return to the PGA Tour. Rickie Fowler shares the same views as Scheffler.

At last week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament, Fowler spoke about the LIV golfers in his interview with the media. He said there should not be a "direct road" for the Saudi circuit players if they wish to be back on the tour.

Fowler said (via NUCLR Golf):

"Yeah, as far as decisions to go elsewhere and just welcome back, I don't think it's a direct road. I mean, they made decisions and there's -- there has to be something for it.”

Expand Tweet

It is important to note that the PGA Tour has recently secured a $3 billion deal with Sports Strategic Group (SSG), which gives its players an equity share in the company. Hundreds of top-ranked PGA Tour players will earn around $900 million in equity shares from this deal.