“I have zero plans to go” - Rickie Fowler quashes LIV Golf rumors while revealing the reason behind dropping sponsors

Rickie Fowler isn’t leaving the PGA Tour. The golfer has come out to quash rumors linking him to LIV Golf. Notably, the rumors began circulating after the 35-year-old golfer reportedly dropped two of his longtime sponsors, Farmers Insurance and Rocket Mortgage. However, he has now cleared that he hasn’t ‘dropped’ them and is working on contract renewal.

Fowler was speaking in an interview with Golfweek when he opened up on his sponsorship details. The golfer said that his contract with Farmers was up and the company ‘weren’t looking to renew or extend.’ He said that the decision was not ‘uncommon.’ Furthermore, he explained that the parties have “something in the works but it hasn’t been finalized yet.”

Meanwhile, the golfer also noted that he was unaware of banter on social media that linked him to LIV Golf. He said the fans didn’t “have to worry” as he reiterated his loyalty to the PGA.

Commenting on the LIV Golf rumors, Rickie Fowler said, as quoted by Golfweek:

“You don’t have to worry about that. Seeing how much work the guys on the (PGA Tour) board, especially being around (Patrick) Cantlay during the off-season a little bit and leading up to this event, I’ve never seen a person be on the phone so much. These guys are pouring a lot of time and effort into it.

I was on the PAC last year but have tried to stay out of the way because the guys that are in there, I trust. With Jordan (Spieth), Cantlay, Tiger (Woods) and the other guys, I’ve just trusted that we’re all going to end up in a good spot and I have zero plans to go anywhere.”

Fowler isn’t too happy that players are made to defend their position amid the LIV-PGA debate repeatedly. The six-time PGA Tour winner added that he is ‘excited’ for his future on the American circuit. It is noteworthy that the comments come just weeks after Jon Rahm announced his shocking big-money move to the Saudi-backed circuit.

Rickie Fowler on missing sponsor logos at The Sentry

For the unversed, Rickie Fowler played The Sentry 2024 in Hawaii with two sponsors missing from his attire. The golfer was missing the logo of Farmers Insurance from the right side of his hat and Rocket Mortgage, which is usually placed on the right sleeve of his shirt.

Clearing the air over the missing logos, Fowler said:

“My contract was up and I was told they weren’t looking to renew or extend, noting the company has undergone a change in leadership at the top. It’s not uncommon for a new CEO to want to put his own spin on how the company spends its marketing dollars, especially if that leader isn’t a golfer or golf fan.”

As mentioned above, he hinted at the title sponsors making a comeback soon. In the same interview, Rickie Fowler stated that “there is a good chance” he will move forward with the Rocket Mortgage partnership and have the logo back on his shirt soon.