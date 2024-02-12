Adam Hadwin avoids repeating rugby tackle from past experience at 2024 WM Phoenix Open amid buddy Nick Taylor’s celebration

Adam Hadwin missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open, but did not leave TPC Scottsdale. Whatever the cause, the fact remains that Hadwin was on the edge of the 18th green to see Nick Taylor's victory, as he was eight months ago at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. Only this time, the scene was slightly different.

Hadwin was there to see his compatriot, colleague and friend Nick Taylor win a tournament again, and even wore the same hoodie. But this time he decided to keep his composure when the celebration began, to avoid a replay of one of the scenes that marked the 2023 season in the world of golf.

The press did not overlook the detail and approached Adam Hadwin to ask him about it. The Canadian responded as follows (via PGA Tour news service):

"Not this time. I learned my lesson."

Hours later, Adam Hadwin himself addressed the issue on his personal X (formerly Twitter) account, posting the following text:

"Yes I wore the same outfit (may be Nick's lucky shirt). Yes I wore my credential this time and no I wasn’t about to bring champagne."

Nick Taylor won the 2023 RBC Canadian Open to become the first Canadian to win his home country's open in more than 60 years. Adam Hadwin and other local players stood on the side of the course and jumped onto the green to celebrate with Taylor.

It just so happened that a security guard mistook Adam Hadwin for a fan and tackled him viciously. The incident was captured on video and its release led to one of the most famous moments of all of 2023 in the golf world.

Adam Hadwin at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open and more

Hadwin was unable to find his best game on the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale, and could only score two rounds of 75 and 71 (4 over). His performance included eight bogeys and four birdies and he missed the cut by six strokes.

The start of the 2024 season has been a busy one for Hadwin, as he has participated in five tournaments. He has missed the cut in two of them (Sony Open in Hawaii and WM Phoenix Open), but has already finished in a Top 10 (T6, The American Express) and a Top 15 (T14, The Sentry).

Hadwin is qualified to play in The Genesis Invitational next weekend, as he finished in the Top 50 of the FedEx Cup last season. It will be his 10th consecutive start at the Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles.

In the tournament currently hosted by the Tiger Woods Foundation, Hadwin has suffered just one cut (2022). His best finish was T6 in 2018 and he has reached the Top 30 in four other editions.