Adam Long sets unique PGA Tour record hitting 56-of-56 fairways at the World Wide Technology Championship

Adam Long registered a unique record during last week's World Wide Technology Championship at the El Cardonal Golf Course, which was designed by Tiger Woods. A total of 5,740 tees were shot on the par-4s and par-5s and out of these 5,194 landed in the fairway.

While most of the golfers missed taking a shot on the fairway, Long set a unique record of hitting 56-of-56 fairways, showcasing his amazing golfing skills.

Speaking about the tournament, Long said (via Golf Digest):

“I was like, ‘Ahh come on, don’t make it the last one! It’s alright to miss one, but don’t make it the very last hole! So we get over the crest, maybe 100 yards before the ball, and it’s sitting right in front of the bunker and it was mine. It hung on for dear life. It was only a few feet from going into that bunker.”

Adam Long became the first player in the history of the PGA Tour, who has not missed a single fairway.

The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship concluded last week, with Erik van Rooyen lifting the trophy of the tournament. He registered a two-stroke lead over Matt Kuchar and Camilo Villegas.

Adam Long's performance at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship

Adam Long finished in 23rd position at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in a tie with Nick Hardy, Justin Lower, Ben Griffin, Austin Eckroat, Scott Piercy, and Michael Kim. He finished with a score of 17-under par 271.

Long started the game on Thursday with a double bogey on the first hole and then made a bogey on the third. However, quickly he flipped the game in his favor with a birdie on the sixth hole and five birdies on the back nine of the first round. He scored 69 in the first round of the tournament.

In the second round, Long started with a birdie on the first hole and played a bogey-free round. He made six birdies on Friday to score 66.

Adam Long entered the third round with an eagle on the first hole, which was followed by a birdie on the next hole. He carded bogeys on the fourth and eighth and four birdies on the back nine to score 67. On Sunday, he again played a bogey-free round and made three birdies to score 69.

Justin Suh had a solo fourth-place finish while Andrew Putnam tied for fifth place with Ryan Palmer.