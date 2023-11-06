Who won the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship? Final leaderboard explored

Erik van Rooyen carded a 9-under 63 in the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship on Sunday, November 5, finishing at 27-under, beating Matt Kuchar and Camilo Villegas by a two-stroke margin.

Van Rooyen started the last round of the 23 World Wide Technology Championship with a bogey on the par-5 first hole but quickly recovered with two birdies on the next three holes, finishing the front nine at 35-under. Over the next eight holes, he managed to sink six birdies before making an 18-foot eagle on the final hole.

Speaking at the post-match interview, the South African golfer said that he felt quite numb after the eagle on the eighteenth hole of El Cardonal at Diamante. He dedicated his win to his friend Jon Trasamar, who is suffering from terminal cancer.

He stated:

"You imagine yourself full of euphoria and just being ecstatic and I was just numb. I think it's because of everything the past six days with my friend Jon being so sick. I guess just the moment just hasn't hit me yet"

Besides bagging $1,476,000 for the World Wide Technology Championship triumph, van Rooyen has also secured his PGA Tour card for the next two years and is exempt from the signature events in 2024, including the 2024 Masters.

Despite squandering a six-stroke lead with a quadruple bogey on the par-4 15th hole in the third round, Matt Kuchar still shared the lead with Camilo Villegas heading into the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship. However, both could only manage a 66 on the last day to aggregate at 25-under after 72 holes.

The 2023 World Wide Technology Championship leaderboard explored

Below is the leaderboard for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship:

1. Erik van Rooyen: -27

T2. Matt Kuchar: -25

T2. Camilo Villegas: -25

4. Justin Suh: -24

T5. Andrew Putnam: -22

T5. Ryan Palmer: -22

T7. Chesson Hadley: -21

T7. Mackenzie Hughes: -21

9. Carson Young: -20

T10. Austin Cook: -19

T10. Akshay Bhatia: -19

T10. Ludvig Åberg: -19

T10. Nate Lashley: -19

T10. Sam Ryder: -19

T15. Martin Trainer: -18

T15. Beau Hossler: -18

T15. Taylor Pendrith: -18

T15. Davis Thompson: -18

T15. Doug Ghim: -18

T15. Patton Kizzire: -18

T15. Kramer Hickok: -18

T15. Will Gordon: -18

T23. Austin Smotherman: -17

T23. Nick Hardy: -17

T23. Justin Lower: -17

T23. Ben Griffin: -17

T23. Austin Eckroat: -17

T23. Adam Long: -17

T23. Scott Piercy: -17

T23. Michael Kim: -17

T31. Martin Laird: -16

T31. Nico Echavarria: -16

T31. Max McGreevy: -16

T31. Tano Goya: -16

T31. Taylor Montgomery: -16

T31. Lucas Herbert: -16

T31. Jeffrey Kang: -16

T38. Keith Mitchell: -15

T38. Sebastián Vázquez: -15

T38. MJ Daffue: -15

T38. Ryan Moore: -15

T38. Matti Schmid: -15

T38. Thomas Detry: -15

T38. Brent Grant: -15

T45. Jason Dufner: -14

T45. Brian Stuard: -14

T45. Adam Svensson: -14

T45. Roberto Díaz: -14

T45. Luke List: -14

T45. James Hahn: -14

T45. Richy Werenski: -14

T45. Stephan Jaeger: -14

T45. Cameron Champ: -14

T54. Cameron Young: -13

T54. K.H. Lee: -13

T54. Lanto Griffin: -13

T54. Brandon Wu: -13

T54. Kevin Tway: -13

T59. Lucas Glover: -12

T59. Vince Whaley: -12

T59. Hayden Buckley: -12

T59. Peter Malnati: -12

T59. Robby Shelton: -12

T59. Cameron Percy: -12