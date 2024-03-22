Adam Sandler’s iconic golf movie 'Happy Gilmore' to get a second part

Adam Sandler's 1996 golf comedy, 'Happy Gilmore,' is set to thrill fans soon with a sequel. Christopher McDonald, who played the film's antagonist, confirmed the news during his recent appearance on The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima.

The 69-year-old American actor also shared that he met with Adam Sandler roughly two weeks ago, during which Sandler revealed the first draft of 'Happy Gilmore 2.'

Christopher McDonald said:

“I saw Adam about two weeks ago, and he says, ‘McDonald, you’re going to love this… How about that?’ And he goes and shows me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2.”

NUCLR Golf also took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the announcement:

Directed by Dennis Dugan and produced by Robert Simonds, 'Happy Gilmore' revolves around Adam Sandler’s Happy character who is initially an unsuccessful hockey player.

However, soon he finds a passion for golf and joins the PGA Tour, having discovered that his grandmother's house is at risk due to debt. After winning a tournament, Happy becomes a fan favorite and crosses paths with Shooter McGavin, played by Christopher McDonald, during his time on the tour.

The film garnered immense love from fans back then and has since generated anticipation for its sequel.

What is going on in golf circuit?

The golf scene is currently buzzing with two tournaments taking place simultaneously. The DP World Tour's Singapore Classic and the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship both kicked off on Thursday, March 21.

While Richard Mansell is showcasing remarkable form at The Singapore Classic, giving tough competition to fellow competitors, Kevin Streelman has held the top spot on the leaderboard at The Valspar Championship since day one. Both tournaments are set to conclude on March 24.

Meanwhile, earlier this week on Monday, the PGA Tour convened a meeting with the PIF in the Bahamas. Present at the meeting were all six Tour player directors, along with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

Although no final decision has been made regarding the merger of the tours, the meeting was seen as an opportunity for a "meet and greet" and to learn more about the PIF.

Webb Simpson, one of the six-player directors said (via Sports Illustrated):

“What I was interested in going there was to learn more about who he is and what he’s thinking,” Learn about LIV more. What was your intention and hope there? How’s it going? All that kind of stuff. A meet and greet and learn.”