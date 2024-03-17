Adam Scott advises Tiger Woods to meet Yasir Al-Rumayyan and sign the deal with PIF

Adam Scott is one of the PGA Tour Player Directors who, according to reports, may be meeting with Yasir Al-Rumayyan on Monday, March 18. Scott felt it is important for everyone to participate in the meeting, including Tiger Woods.

Golfweek reported Saturday that plans were brewing for the PGA Tour Player Directors to meet with the Governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF). Subsequently, Jordan Spieth, another of the Player Directors, acknowledged that they were being "encouraged" to participate in the meeting.

Like several of his colleagues, Adam Scott answered questions about it at TPC Sawgrass, home of The Players Championship. He did not mention Tiger Woods' name, but implied his opinion that the 15-time Major champion should not miss the meeting.

This is what Scott said (via Sports Ilustrated):

"Ultimately the players are some of the vote going into whether a deal will happen or not, just like it was with SSG. With the seriousness of what we're voting on, I think it is important that we've all met no matter what anyone's feelings are.

"If the PIF thinks it's beneficial that we meet, as far as getting on with business, yeah, let's get on with it. I would like to resolve this no matter what the outcome is, and we can all move on."

According to reports, the meeting could be held in Ponte Vedra Beach, where three of the Player Directors are currently playing The Players Championship (Scott, Patrick Cantlay and Peter Malnati). Jordan Spieth and Webb Simpson also participated, although they missed the cut.

Adam Scott at The Players Championship 2024

Adam Scott is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his victory at The Players Championship (2004). In the current edition, he has played his first three rounds with scores of 70 - 72 - 71 (3 under for 54 holes). This is how he started the fourth round tied for 51st. His performance has included 12 birdies and nine bogeys.

The Australian started the fourth round with consecutive birdies on the first and second. From the third to the fifth, he stringed bogey, double bogey, bogey and got another birdie on the eighth to make the turn at 1 over. On the back nine, his score did not change, as he bogeyed the 10th and birdied the 11th.

Adam Scott has played in 22 editions of The Players Championship. He has made the cut 18 times, with one victory (2004) as his best result. Scott has also finished in three other top 10s, most recently in 2017.

His personal lowest score record at TPC Sawgrass is 65. Scott has achieved it twice, in the first round of the 2004 edition (which he won) and in the second round of the 2016 edition, in which he finished T12.