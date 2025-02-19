Adam Scott reveals his stance on 'negative emotions' that may arise after a potential reunification: "I wouldn't judge"

Adam Scott believes some PGA Tour players will not be happy if LIV Golf members return to the Tour in the future. Scott, who is the chairman of the Tour’s Player Advisory Council, recently joined commissioner Jay Monahan for talks at the White House.

They discussed negotiations with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and the possibility of reuniting the divided golf world.

Scott admitted he understands why some PGA Tour players might be frustrated (as quoted by AP News):

"I wouldn't be surprised -- or I wouldn't judge anyone, the members -- if reunification happened and they weren't happy with how it happened…I hope they're not spending as much time talking about it as I have. I wouldn't hold it against anybody if there were negative emotions attached to it, the thought of players coming back."

When LIV Golf launched, it attracted stars like Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, and Dustin Johnson with massive financial offers. Their departure led to disputes, with some PGA Tour players feeling betrayed.

Some PGA Tour players who rejected LIV’s lucrative contracts have expressed frustration that those who left may be welcomed back without consequences. Adam Scott, however, said he believes focusing on the bigger picture is more important.

“There are bigger things to worry about than who made what decision. Golf as a sport needs to move forward, and hopefully, we can find a way to do that,” he said.

Negotiations between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf’s backers are ongoing. A final agreement has not been reached, but discussions continue. The journey towards this collaboration began in June 2023, when an initial agreement was announced to end legal battles between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

However, finalizing the deal has been challenging, including regulatory hurdles and questions about integrating LIV Golf into the existing professional golf framework. For now, players and fans await the final resolution, knowing that any decision will likely shape the future of professional golf.

Adam Scott comments on Donald Trump’s influence in the PIF merger

In an effort to unify the divided world of professional golf, Adam Scott and PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House last week. The discussion's primary focus was to expedite the merger between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, aiming to resolve ongoing disputes and bring cohesion to the sport.

Several in the golf community feel that President Trump's passion for golf and his ownership of several golf properties, some of which have hosted LIV events, position him uniquely to mediate between the two organizations. His relationships with key stakeholders, including Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), are seen as instrumental in bridging gaps and facilitating negotiations.

Adam Scott, reflecting on the meeting, expressed optimism about the President's involvement and said (via NBC Sports):

"It's just a positive thing that the President of the United States is such a lover of the game of golf and understands some of the challenges facing the professional game at the moment," Scott said. "Given how things are sitting with the Department of Justice among the professional game, this is all crazy stuff. He's a lover of the game and hopefully will be very helpful for the professional game and help everybody move forward."

The discussions also addressed regulatory concerns, particularly those involving the Department of Justice, which have previously stalled the merger process. With President Trump's mediation, there is renewed hope that these challenges can be overcome, leading to a unified and prosperous future for professional golf.

