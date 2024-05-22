Adam Scott’s run of 91 straight Majors in danger of ending after missing the cut at the PGA Championship

Adam Scott has amassed 32 professional wins throughout his golf career, including 14 on the PGA Tour and 11 on the European Tour, among others. However, one of his most impressive stats remains that he has participated in every single major since the 2001 Open Championship, bringing his total major participation record streak to 90.
Over the last two decades, Adam Scott has only won one major title, the 2013 Masters. He has finished in the top 10 eighteen times so far and has not missed out on even a single major.
However, Adam Scott's streak is at risk of being broken, as he might not make the field for the 2024 US Open. After playing and getting cut at the 2024 PGA Championship, Adam Scott fell to 62nd in the OWGR rankings. The cut-off to qualify for the US Open is OWGR rank 60.
Adam Scott, however, is playing at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week and will have to finish with a good result to break through to the top 60. If he manages to do so, he will be able to make 91 straight runs at the majors, spanning over 23 years.
All of Adam Scott's results over his last 90 consecutive majors explored
Following are all of Adam Scott's results over the last 23 years, where he competed in every single major championship:
2000
- The Open Championship: CUT
2001
- The Open Championship: T47
- PGA Championship: CUT
2002
- Masters Tournament: T9
- U.S. Open: CUT
- The Open Championship: CUT
- PGA Championship: T23
2003
- Masters Tournament: T23
- U.S. Open: CUT
- The Open Championship: CUT
- PGA Championship: T23
2004
- Masters Tournament: CUT
- U.S. Open: CUT
- The Open Championship: T42
- PGA Championship: T9
2005
- Masters Tournament: T33
- U.S. Open: T28
- The Open Championship: T34
- PGA Championship: T40
2006
- Masters Tournament: T27
- U.S. Open: T21
- The Open Championship: T8
- PGA Championship: T3
2007
- Masters Tournament: T27
- U.S. Open: CUT
- The Open Championship: T27
- PGA Championship: T12
2008
- Masters Tournament: T25
- U.S. Open: T26
- The Open Championship: T16
- PGA Championship: CUT
2009
- Masters Tournament: CUT
- U.S. Open: T36
- The Open Championship: CUT
- PGA Championship: CUT
2010
- Masters Tournament: T18
- U.S. Open: CUT
- The Open Championship: T27
- PGA Championship: T39
2011
- Masters Tournament: T2
- U.S. Open: CUT
- The Open Championship: T25
- PGA Championship: 7
2012
- Masters Tournament: T8
- U.S. Open: T15
- The Open Championship: 2
- PGA Championship: T11
2013
- Masters Tournament: 1
- U.S. Open: T45
- The Open Championship: T3
- PGA Championship: T5
2014
- Masters Tournament: T14
- U.S. Open: T9
- The Open Championship: T5
- PGA Championship: T15
2015
- Masters Tournament: T38
- U.S. Open: T4
- The Open Championship: T10
- PGA Championship: CUT
2016
- Masters Tournament: T42
- U.S. Open: T18
- The Open Championship: T43
- PGA Championship: T18
2017
- Masters Tournament: T9
- U.S. Open: CUT
- The Open Championship: T22
- PGA Championship: T61
2018
- Masters Tournament: T32
- U.S. Open: CUT
- The Open Championship: T17
- PGA Championship: 3
2019
- Masters Tournament: T18
- U.S. Open: T7
- The Open Championship: CUT
- PGA Championship: T8
2020
- Masters Tournament: T34
- U.S. Open: T38
- The Open Championship: NT
- PGA Championship: T22
2021
- Masters Tournament: 54
- U.S. Open: T35
- The Open Championship: T46
- PGA Championship: CUT
2022
- Masters Tournament: T48
- U.S. Open: T14
- The Open Championship: T15
- PGA Championship: CUT
2023
- Masters Tournament: T39
- U.S. Open: CUT
- The Open Championship: T33
- PGA Championship: T29
2024
- Masters Tournament: T22
- PGA Championship: CUT
The impressive streak held by Adam Scott is by far the longest-running participation streak. Jordan Spieth is the active player to hold the second-longest streak, and it sits at 42 - less than half of Adam Scott.