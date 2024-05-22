Adam Scott’s run of 91 straight Majors in danger of ending after missing the cut at the PGA Championship

Adam Scott has amassed 32 professional wins throughout his golf career, including 14 on the PGA Tour and 11 on the European Tour, among others. However, one of his most impressive stats remains that he has participated in every single major since the 2001 Open Championship, bringing his total major participation record streak to 90.

Over the last two decades, Adam Scott has only won one major title, the 2013 Masters. He has finished in the top 10 eighteen times so far and has not missed out on even a single major.

However, Adam Scott's streak is at risk of being broken, as he might not make the field for the 2024 US Open. After playing and getting cut at the 2024 PGA Championship, Adam Scott fell to 62nd in the OWGR rankings. The cut-off to qualify for the US Open is OWGR rank 60.

Adam Scott, however, is playing at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week and will have to finish with a good result to break through to the top 60. If he manages to do so, he will be able to make 91 straight runs at the majors, spanning over 23 years.

All of Adam Scott's results over his last 90 consecutive majors explored

Following are all of Adam Scott's results over the last 23 years, where he competed in every single major championship:

2000

The Open Championship: CUT

2001

The Open Championship: T47

PGA Championship: CUT

2002

Masters Tournament: T9

U.S. Open: CUT

The Open Championship: CUT

PGA Championship: T23

2003

Masters Tournament: T23

U.S. Open: CUT

The Open Championship: CUT

PGA Championship: T23

2004

Masters Tournament: CUT

U.S. Open: CUT

The Open Championship: T42

PGA Championship: T9

2005

Masters Tournament: T33

U.S. Open: T28

The Open Championship: T34

PGA Championship: T40

2006

Masters Tournament: T27

U.S. Open: T21

The Open Championship: T8

PGA Championship: T3

2007

Masters Tournament: T27

U.S. Open: CUT

The Open Championship: T27

PGA Championship: T12

2008

Masters Tournament: T25

U.S. Open: T26

The Open Championship: T16

PGA Championship: CUT

2009

Masters Tournament: CUT

U.S. Open: T36

The Open Championship: CUT

PGA Championship: CUT

2010

Masters Tournament: T18

U.S. Open: CUT

The Open Championship: T27

PGA Championship: T39

2011

Masters Tournament: T2

U.S. Open: CUT

The Open Championship: T25

PGA Championship: 7

2012

Masters Tournament: T8

U.S. Open: T15

The Open Championship: 2

PGA Championship: T11

2013

Masters Tournament: 1

U.S. Open: T45

The Open Championship: T3

PGA Championship: T5

2014

Masters Tournament: T14

U.S. Open: T9

The Open Championship: T5

PGA Championship: T15

2015

Masters Tournament: T38

U.S. Open: T4

The Open Championship: T10

PGA Championship: CUT

2016

Masters Tournament: T42

U.S. Open: T18

The Open Championship: T43

PGA Championship: T18

2017

Masters Tournament: T9

U.S. Open: CUT

The Open Championship: T22

PGA Championship: T61

2018

Masters Tournament: T32

U.S. Open: CUT

The Open Championship: T17

PGA Championship: 3

2019

Masters Tournament: T18

U.S. Open: T7

The Open Championship: CUT

PGA Championship: T8

2020

Masters Tournament: T34

U.S. Open: T38

The Open Championship: NT

PGA Championship: T22

2021

Masters Tournament: 54

U.S. Open: T35

The Open Championship: T46

PGA Championship: CUT

2022

Masters Tournament: T48

U.S. Open: T14

The Open Championship: T15

PGA Championship: CUT

2023

Masters Tournament: T39

U.S. Open: CUT

The Open Championship: T33

PGA Championship: T29

2024

Masters Tournament: T22

PGA Championship: CUT

The impressive streak held by Adam Scott is by far the longest-running participation streak. Jordan Spieth is the active player to hold the second-longest streak, and it sits at 42 - less than half of Adam Scott.