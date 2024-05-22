  • home icon
  Adam Scott's run of 91 straight Majors in danger of ending after missing the cut at the PGA Championship

By Saivee Phatak
Modified May 22, 2024 23:36 GMT
2024 PGA Championship - Round Two
Adam Scott of Australia (Image via Getty)

Adam Scott has amassed 32 professional wins throughout his golf career, including 14 on the PGA Tour and 11 on the European Tour, among others. However, one of his most impressive stats remains that he has participated in every single major since the 2001 Open Championship, bringing his total major participation record streak to 90.

Over the last two decades, Adam Scott has only won one major title, the 2013 Masters. He has finished in the top 10 eighteen times so far and has not missed out on even a single major.

However, Adam Scott's streak is at risk of being broken, as he might not make the field for the 2024 US Open. After playing and getting cut at the 2024 PGA Championship, Adam Scott fell to 62nd in the OWGR rankings. The cut-off to qualify for the US Open is OWGR rank 60.

Adam Scott, however, is playing at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week and will have to finish with a good result to break through to the top 60. If he manages to do so, he will be able to make 91 straight runs at the majors, spanning over 23 years.

All of Adam Scott's results over his last 90 consecutive majors explored

Following are all of Adam Scott's results over the last 23 years, where he competed in every single major championship:

2000

  • The Open Championship: CUT

2001

  • The Open Championship: T47
  • PGA Championship: CUT

2002

  • Masters Tournament: T9
  • U.S. Open: CUT
  • The Open Championship: CUT
  • PGA Championship: T23

2003

  • Masters Tournament: T23
  • U.S. Open: CUT
  • The Open Championship: CUT
  • PGA Championship: T23

2004

  • Masters Tournament: CUT
  • U.S. Open: CUT
  • The Open Championship: T42
  • PGA Championship: T9

2005

  • Masters Tournament: T33
  • U.S. Open: T28
  • The Open Championship: T34
  • PGA Championship: T40

2006

  • Masters Tournament: T27
  • U.S. Open: T21
  • The Open Championship: T8
  • PGA Championship: T3

2007

  • Masters Tournament: T27
  • U.S. Open: CUT
  • The Open Championship: T27
  • PGA Championship: T12

2008

  • Masters Tournament: T25
  • U.S. Open: T26
  • The Open Championship: T16
  • PGA Championship: CUT

2009

  • Masters Tournament: CUT
  • U.S. Open: T36
  • The Open Championship: CUT
  • PGA Championship: CUT

2010

  • Masters Tournament: T18
  • U.S. Open: CUT
  • The Open Championship: T27
  • PGA Championship: T39

2011

  • Masters Tournament: T2
  • U.S. Open: CUT
  • The Open Championship: T25
  • PGA Championship: 7

2012

  • Masters Tournament: T8
  • U.S. Open: T15
  • The Open Championship: 2
  • PGA Championship: T11

2013

  • Masters Tournament: 1
  • U.S. Open: T45
  • The Open Championship: T3
  • PGA Championship: T5

2014

  • Masters Tournament: T14
  • U.S. Open: T9
  • The Open Championship: T5
  • PGA Championship: T15

2015

  • Masters Tournament: T38
  • U.S. Open: T4
  • The Open Championship: T10
  • PGA Championship: CUT

2016

  • Masters Tournament: T42
  • U.S. Open: T18
  • The Open Championship: T43
  • PGA Championship: T18

2017

  • Masters Tournament: T9
  • U.S. Open: CUT
  • The Open Championship: T22
  • PGA Championship: T61

2018

  • Masters Tournament: T32
  • U.S. Open: CUT
  • The Open Championship: T17
  • PGA Championship: 3

2019

  • Masters Tournament: T18
  • U.S. Open: T7
  • The Open Championship: CUT
  • PGA Championship: T8

2020

  • Masters Tournament: T34
  • U.S. Open: T38
  • The Open Championship: NT
  • PGA Championship: T22

2021

  • Masters Tournament: 54
  • U.S. Open: T35
  • The Open Championship: T46
  • PGA Championship: CUT

2022

  • Masters Tournament: T48
  • U.S. Open: T14
  • The Open Championship: T15
  • PGA Championship: CUT

2023

  • Masters Tournament: T39
  • U.S. Open: CUT
  • The Open Championship: T33
  • PGA Championship: T29

2024

  • Masters Tournament: T22
  • PGA Championship: CUT

The impressive streak held by Adam Scott is by far the longest-running participation streak. Jordan Spieth is the active player to hold the second-longest streak, and it sits at 42 - less than half of Adam Scott.

