Adam Scott turns heads in $69.90 jacket and $49.90 slides ahead of TGL showdown

Adam Scott turned heads in a flashy outfit, which he shared on a social media post. The Aussie golfer recently shared a post on his Instagram account, where he boasts around 385K followers. He posted a snap promoting the Uniqlo outfit.

Adam Scott styled a unisex olive-colored jacket paired with matching pants and a white shirt. He also wore Uniqlo slide sandals.

"Monday fit. @uniqlo_ambassadors @commongolf," Scott's caption read.

The windproof stand-collar blouson jacket that Adam Scott wore in his post costs around $69.90, as mentioned on Uniqlo's official website. The sandals are worth around $49.90.

Scott's Monday outfit was prior to his TGL outing. On March 3, his team Boston Common Golf competed against New York Golf Club at the Sofi centre.

Adam Scott's Boston Common Golf lost the TGL match

Adam Scott's Boston Common Golf (Image Source: Imagn)

On Monday, Boston Common Golf competed against the New York Golf Club in a decisive game for the TGL playoffs, but unfortunately, it was not their day, and they lost the game. Boston suffered a 6-10 defeat.

For the Boston team, Rory McIlroy played alongside Adam Scott and Keegan Bradley. However, they struggled with their game. Boston had a tough season in the TGL, playing five games but failing to win any tournament, ultimately settling at the bottom of the standings.

During the TGL press conference on March 3, Adam Scott reflected on the season-long performance of his TGL team, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"It's a tough one. Anytime you have a loss, it's disappointing. I felt like we were clawing back and had the momentum, but again, we're playing against great players, and they hit some great shots and came up with it when they needed it. I felt like we were a little unlucky overall on the season.

"I felt like we played better than our results. But that's kind of the match play game. That's why this is exciting, and that's why I think the head-to-head and the whole innovation in here really has a future," he added.

Now, following the TGL game, Adam Scott will next tee off at this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational. The PGA Tour event will take place from March 6 to 9.

Meanwhile, this season on the PGA Tour, Scott has so far played in three tournaments. He started his campaign at The Sentry, where he played four rounds of 68, 69, 64, and 70, followed by his next outing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He played four rounds of 74, 71, 69, and 64 to settle in T22 place at the tournament, followed by his next outing at The Genesis Invitational, where he settled in T37 place after four rounds of 74, 70, 75, and 70.

