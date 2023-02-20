“Add that check” - Tiger Woods checks off nine-year-old fan's bucket list in wholesome moment

A young fan of Tiger Woods grabbed the attention of people at the 2023 Genesis Invitational. The Riviera Golf Course witnessed a wholesome moment on the course when a young girl was captured on camera holding a board of her bucket list.

The list includes getting a heart transplant, meeting Tiger Woods, and playing at Augusta. There was a big red tick on the first option.

The 15-time Major champion noticed the signboard while leaving the greens and had a sporting interaction with the little fan. The PGA Tour shared a video on Twitter with the caption:

"Add that check."

In a comment on the post, Gren Quinn shared the story of the little fan. He wrote:

"Her name is Madelyn Quinn and she is alive today because of the heart transplant she received at the age of 1. Now, 9 y/o, Madelyn loves all thing golf and she is ranked 41 in the world (US kids) girls 9 division. Thank you, Tiger Woods, for making her dream come true."

The young fan is Madelyn Quinn, an aspiring golfer who underwent three open heart surgeries. She was born with a heart defect and while reaching the age of two, she went through three surgeries.

She has recovered a lot since her last surgery and is now busy following her passion for golf.

"Love how he's interacting with the fans": People appreciate Tiger Woods

The PGA Tour video received a lot of love from fans and they expressed it in the comments section of the post shared. They wrote:

"Love how he's interacting with the fans."

"Love to see it!"

"unbelievable! Way to go Maddie!!!"

However, fans put on shades of Tiger Woods, highlighting the tampon controversy. One user wrote:

"But but but…. Tiger was just a horrific human being having some fun with his good friend JT. Sigh on our overreaction society. This video is great. Screw the small manufactured issues."

Tiger Woods landed in hot water after gifting a tampon to his friend Justin Thomas after outdriving him on the ninth hole.

Woods came under public scrutiny for his prank on his friend. Although he later apologized, the news went viral.

Olympic medalist Michael Johnson also criticized Tiger Woods for his "off-color" prank. He tweeted:

"Apology starting with 'If I offended anyone' is no apology. But this is Tiger. Never been a leader and he’s Teflon. Still heralded after all the mistakes so he’s learned nothing.”

Tiger Woods issued an apology for his actions in a press conference. He said:

“It was supposed to be all fun and games and obviously it hasn't turned out that way. If I offended anybody, it was not the case, it was just friends having fun."

He went on to say:

“As I said, if I offended anybody in any way, shape or form, I'm sorry. It was not intended to be that way. It was just we play pranks on one another all the time and, virally, I think this did not come across that way. But between us it was—it's different."

