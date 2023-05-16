Aditi Ashok creates history, becomes the first Indian woman to breach the top-50 mark in World Rankings

In a remarkable feat, Aditi Ashok has become the first Indian female golfer to break into the top 50 in the world rankings. Her impressive performance at the LPGA Founders Cup, where she finished tied for fifth place, has propelled her to this prestigious position.

Aditi's consistent display of skill and determination has earned her an average of 1.89 points, enabling her to ascend 15 spots in the rankings and currently secure the 49th position in women's golf worldwide.

Nelly Korda of the United States maintains her reign at the top of the rankings with an outstanding average of 8.40 points. Following closely behind is Jin Young Ko from Korea, who has advanced one place with an average of 8.38 points, surpassing Lydia Ko of New Zealand, who now holds 7.84 points.

Jin Young emerged victorious at the LPGA Founders Cup, resulting in a significant increase in her points and narrowing the gap between her and the leader, Nelly Korda.

Looking ahead, Aditi Ashok is set to contest in the upcoming Aramco Series Florida, a notable event within the Ladies European Tour. Remarkably, Aditi currently leads the Race to Costa Del Sol, the Order of Merit for LET, further solidifying her standing in the world of women's golf.

Mixed Emotions for Aditi Ashok at the Cognizant Founders Cup: A Bittersweet Finish

Cognizant Founders Cup - Round Three

Despite her exceptional accomplishments, Aditi Ashok encountered a bittersweet moment during the Cognizant Founders Cup. While being a potent contender for the title throughout the first three days, she finished the tournament with a disappointing 1-over 73, resulting in a tied-fifth finish.

Although it marked another remarkable top-five finish for Aditi on the LPGA Tour, the outcome left her with a sense of dissatisfaction.

Aditi's final day needed a strong conception to challenge the leader, Minjee Lee, who held a four-shot advantage over her. Unluckily, the Indian golfer recorded her sole over-par round of the week, finishing at 7-under at the Upper Montclair Country Club.

Building on her recent outstanding performances, Aditi's tied fifth-place finish follows her runner-up position at the JM Eagle LA Championships. This accomplishment positions her within the top 20 of the Race to CME Globe, but she persists to pursue a historic victory that would make her the first Indian woman to win on the LPGA.

In the upcoming Aramco Series Florida, Aditi will have another chance to showcase her exceptional talent and determination. This tournament, being part of the Ladies European Tour, holds enormous significance for her.

During the Cognizant Founders Cup, Aditi kick off with a bogey but made an outstanding comeback by scoring her first eagle of the week. Despite her struggles, she strived to secure additional birdies and faced difficulties on the eighth and 17th holes, resulting in bogeys. Eventually, she finished the tournament with a score of 73.

