Aditi Ashok's stellar performance secures another Top-10 finish at the Dana Open

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok delivered an impressive performance, carding a two-under 69 in the final round of the Dana Open. This achievement marked another top-10 finish for her in what has been a successful season for the talented golfer.

Despite a slow start with no birdies in the first 10 holes and a bogey on the second, Aditi bounced back with birdies on the 11th, 16th, and 18th holes, propelling her to a tied-seventh position. This remarkable result secured her fifth top-10 finish of the season so far.

While Aditi missed just two fairways out of 14, she struggled to hit all 18 greens in regulation. Nevertheless, her exceptional putting skills, evident from a total of 28 putts for the round, resulted in a score of 69, giving her a final tally of 12-under for the four rounds.

Aditi's performance throughout the week showcased her consistency and talent. With 13 birdies, an eagle, only one bogey, and one double, she demonstrated her ability to maintain a high level of play.

However, Aditi has faced some challenges in maintaining the same level of consistency at the Major tournaments. Nonetheless, she will have the opportunity to make a comeback at the upcoming Evian and Open tournaments.

Meanwhile, Linn Grant of Sweden emerged victorious at the Dana Open, claiming her first LPGA Tour title. Grant entered the final day with a six-shot lead after a remarkable third-round score of 62.

Despite a solid start, US Women's Open champion Allisen Corpuz mounted a late charge with birdies on four of the last five holes, finishing with a 65 to narrow the gap to two shots.

Aditi Ashok: A rising star on the LPGA Leaderboard

Aditi currently holds the 22nd position in the Race to the CME Globe, which is the Order of Merit for the LPGA. Her consistent performances have contributed to her impressive ranking on the prestigious leaderboard.

While Aditi's rank showcases her prowess on the tour, it's worth noting the other top-10 players who have also excelled in their respective campaigns. China's Ruoning Yin leads the pack with two wins and three top-10 finishes, closely followed by Jin Young Ko from the Republic of Korea.

Ayaka Furue from Japan holds the third position, followed by Allisen Corpuz (USA) in fourth and Lilia Vu (USA) in fifth. Ashleigh Buhai (South Africa) ranks sixth, Leona Maguire (Ireland) is seventh, and Hyo Joo Kim (South Korea) sits at the eighth position.

Nelly Korda (USA) claims the ninth spot, while Xiyu Lin (China) secures the 10th spot. These talented golfers continue to excel in their performances, showcasing their skills on the global stage.