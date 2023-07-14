Aditi Ashok's stellar start at Dana Open puts maiden victory within reach

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok, known for her impressive 25 Major starts, currently holds a career-high world ranking of 46. Despite her achievements, she is still pursuing her first win on the World's Premier Ladies' Pro Golf Tour.

Aditi began the Dana Open on the Ladies PGA Tour with a remarkable start, shooting a bogey-free five-under 66 in the first round and securing a tied-fifth position. Aditi finished the first round of the tournament with a score of 66, just two shots behind the leaders Linn Grant from Sweden and Jaravee Boonchant from Thailand.

Ariya Jutanugarn from Thailand and Emily Pedersen from Denmark also had strong performances, each shooting 65 to place in second. Aditi was tied for fifth place with Rose Zhang, Tardy Bailey, Linnea Johansson, Matilda Castren, Linnea Strom, Xiyu Lin, Kelly Tan, and Xiaowen Yin at the Highland Meadows Golf Club. Her first-round score was 66 on the par-71 course.

However, Aditi Ashok has experienced two disappointing weeks at the Majors, finishing 76th at the KPMG US Women's PGA and T-33rd at the US Women's Open. She will be determined to regain the form that has led her to four Top-10 finishes on the LPGA Tour. She has also achieved three other notable finishes, including a win on the Ladies European Tour.

Aditi's performance in the first round of the Dana Open showcases her resilience and talent. With a strong start, she has positioned herself among the top contenders, displaying her potential to secure her maiden victory on the prestigious Ladies Pro Golf Tour.