Aditi Ashok slips in the second round, aims for comeback at Dana Open

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok experienced a mixed second round at the Dana Open, slipping to a Tied-20th position. After a brilliant opening round of 66, she finished the second round at 1-under, resulting in a total score of 6-under after two rounds. Aditi had initially secured a Tied-5th position after the first round.

The 28-year-old began her second round on the back nine. She managed to birdie the 13th and 18th holes, followed by four consecutive birdies on the front nine. Additional birdies on the 7th and 8th holes helped her conclude her final nine holes at an impressive 6-under 28, bringing her total score to 11-under 131.

However, there were areas of struggle for Aditi during the second round. She missed four fairways, a significant change from her flawless performance on the first day. Furthermore, she required 31 putts, two more than her opening round tally of 29.

Despite the challenges faced in the second round, Aditi Ashok remains hopeful for a strong performance in the upcoming third round. With the scoring layout of the tournament, a good round could bring her back into contention for her first LPGA victory.

Aditi Ashok at Dana Open - Round Three

Throughout the year, Aditi has displayed consistent performances on the LPGA Tour, securing four Top-10 finishes. One notable achievement was her runner-up finish at the Los Angeles tournament, where she narrowly missed victory in a playoff.

As the Dana Open progresses, Aditi will aim to overcome the obstacles encountered in the second round and regain her momentum. With her talent and determination, she remains a strong contender for a top position in the tournament.

Annie Park surges to lead at Highland Meadows with tight Leaderboard Battle

In the fiercely contested tournament at Highland Meadows, Aditi Ashok's chances of staging a remarkable comeback remain intact. With two rounds remaining, she finds herself just five shots behind the leader.

Annie Park, an American golfer, delivered an exceptional performance by carding an impressive 8-under 63. Her remarkable run included birdies on seven of her last 10 holes. This outstanding display of skill propelled her to a two-stroke lead.

Chasing the leader are Allisen Corpuz, Linn Grant, and Jaravee Boonchant, all tied for second place. The recently crowned US Women's Open champion, Corpuz, adds to the competition's intensity.

As the tournament progresses, the leaderboard remains tight, leaving room for potential shifts and surprises. Aditi Ashok will undoubtedly be eager to seize the opportunity and make her mark in the remaining rounds.