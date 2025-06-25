After Nelly Korda’s public criticism, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship suffers another blow as viewership numbers revealed

Amid criticism of the setup by several golfers, including Nelly Korda, the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025 witnessed a drastic drop in viewership compared to last year. The final round viewership dropped by nearly 50% compared to the 2024 edition.

On Sunday, June 22, Minjee Lee carded a 2-over 74 in the final round to secure a three-shot win over Chanettee Wannasaen and Auston Kim. This marked her 11th LPGA Tour victory and third major championship title.

On Tuesday, June 24, Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal reported the concerning viewership figures for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2025.

"A sizeable drop for the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Sunday for Min Jee Lee's win. NBC drew 428,000 viewers for the final round, down big from 867,000 last year (Amy Yang). Two years ago: 658,000 (had weather issues)," he wrote on X.

Notably, the conditions at Fields Ranch East were quite challenging for all the golfers, and heavy winds made things even worse. The pace of play was quite absurd, and many players, including Nelly Korda and Charley Hull, spoke about it. Hull said it was pretty crazy to play just nine holes in three hours and ten minutes.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda also raised concerns about the conditions and called the setup quite unplayable.

"The hole locations are kind of in almost impossible positions, where not many people are hitting the greens, so obviously it's going to take a lot more time," she said as per Golfweek.

Is Nelly Korda competing at the Dow Championship 2025?

Nelly Korda is not competing at the Dow Championship 2025, this week's event on the LPGA Tour schedule. The tournament will tee off on Thursday, June 26, at Midland Golf Club in Midland, Michigan.

Korda was last seen at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025, where she tied for 19th after shooting 72, 74, 72, and 76 over four rounds. It marked another week where she failed to finish inside the top ten.

For the uninitiated, Nelly Korda is winless this season but has posted four top-10 finishes. Notably, she finished runner-up at both the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and the U.S. Women's Open.

Here's a look a Korda's results this year:

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions – 2nd

Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands – T7

Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass – T22

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro – T16

The Chevron Championship – T14

Mizuho Americas Open – T5

U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally – T2

ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer – T15

KPMG Women's PGA Championship – T19

