Minjee Lee overtakes Charley Hull and others in rankings after KPMG Women’s PGA Championship triumph

Minjee Lee has leaped past Charley Hull and others in the rankings after claiming the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. The Australian star has moved up 18 spots to break into the top ten in the latest Rolex Women's Golf Rankings.

Last week, Minjee Lee entered Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, ranked 24th in the world. However, over the four days, she played quite consistently and eventually posted a three-shot win over Chanettee Wannasaen and Auston Kim to claim her third major championship.

As of Monday, June 23, Minjee Lee was ranked 6th in the world and was the new entrant in the top ten. This is the first time since May last year that she has been inside the top ten of the rankings. As for Charley Hull, she has slipped to 19th in the rankings, her lowest position in nearly two years.

Trending

Rolex Women's Golf Rankings ft. Minjee Lee explored

Here's a look at the Rolex Women's Golf Rankings (As of Monday, June 23):

Nelly Korda (USA): 10.56 pts Atthaya Thitikul (THA): 8.97 pts Lydia Ko (NZL): 6.79 pts Ruoning Yin (CHN): 5.86 pts Haeran Ryu (KOR): 4.93 pts Minjee Lee (AUS): 4.90 pts Angel Yin (USA): 4.69 pts Maja Stark (SWE): 4.52 pts Hyojoo Kim (KOR): 4.43 pts Mao Saigo (JPN): 4.39 pts Hannah Green (AUS): 4.38 pts Lilia Vu (USA): 4.17 pts Rio Takeda (JPN): 4.02 pts Lauren Coughlin (USA): 4.00 pts Jin Young Ko (KOR): 3.96 pts Ayaka Furue (JPN): 3.88 pts Celine Boutier (FRA): 3.88 pts Miyu Yamashita (JPN): 3.76 pts Charley Hull (ENG): 3.73 pts Yealimi Noh (USA): 3.44 pts Esther Henseleit (GER): 3.36 pts Ariya Jutanugarn (THA): 3.20 pts Carlota Ciganda (ESP): 3.18 pts Hye Jin Choi (KOR): 3.16 pts Akie Iwai (JPN): 2.94 pts Amy Yang (KOR): 2.84 pts Chisato Iwai (JPN): 2.63 pts Ye Won Lee (KOR): 2.60 pts Chanettee Wannasaen (THA): 2.59 pts Madelene Sagstrom (SWE): 2.52 pts Ina Yoon (KOR): 2.51 pts Megan Khang (USA): 2.43 pts Jin Hee Im (KOR): 2.42 pts A Lim Kim (KOR): 2.42 pts Patty Tavatanakit (THA): 2.42 pts Andrea Lee (USA): 2.38 pts Ji Yai Shin (KOR): 2.32 pts Linn Grant (SWE): 2.31 pts Ingrid Lindblad (SWE): 2.29 pts Jennifer Kupcho (USA): 2.28 pts Youmin Hwang (KOR): 2.23 pts Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS): 2.22 pts Lexi Thompson (USA): 2.21 pts Brooke M. Henderson (CAN): 2.19 pts Sei Young Kim (KOR): 2.16 pts Nasa Hataoka (JPN): 2.15 pts Allisen Corpuz (USA): 2.15 pts Rose Zhang (USA): 2.13 pts Auston Kim (USA): 2.13 pts Yuka Saso (JPN): 2.10 pts

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More