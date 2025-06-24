  • home icon
  • Minjee Lee overtakes Charley Hull and others in rankings after KPMG Women’s PGA Championship triumph

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jun 24, 2025 01:18 GMT
Minjee Lee overtakes Charley Hull (Image Source: Getty)

Minjee Lee has leaped past Charley Hull and others in the rankings after claiming the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. The Australian star has moved up 18 spots to break into the top ten in the latest Rolex Women's Golf Rankings.

Last week, Minjee Lee entered Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, ranked 24th in the world. However, over the four days, she played quite consistently and eventually posted a three-shot win over Chanettee Wannasaen and Auston Kim to claim her third major championship.

As of Monday, June 23, Minjee Lee was ranked 6th in the world and was the new entrant in the top ten. This is the first time since May last year that she has been inside the top ten of the rankings. As for Charley Hull, she has slipped to 19th in the rankings, her lowest position in nearly two years.

Rolex Women's Golf Rankings ft. Minjee Lee explored

Here's a look at the Rolex Women's Golf Rankings (As of Monday, June 23):

  1. Nelly Korda (USA): 10.56 pts
  2. Atthaya Thitikul (THA): 8.97 pts
  3. Lydia Ko (NZL): 6.79 pts
  4. Ruoning Yin (CHN): 5.86 pts
  5. Haeran Ryu (KOR): 4.93 pts
  6. Minjee Lee (AUS): 4.90 pts
  7. Angel Yin (USA): 4.69 pts
  8. Maja Stark (SWE): 4.52 pts
  9. Hyojoo Kim (KOR): 4.43 pts
  10. Mao Saigo (JPN): 4.39 pts
  11. Hannah Green (AUS): 4.38 pts
  12. Lilia Vu (USA): 4.17 pts
  13. Rio Takeda (JPN): 4.02 pts
  14. Lauren Coughlin (USA): 4.00 pts
  15. Jin Young Ko (KOR): 3.96 pts
  16. Ayaka Furue (JPN): 3.88 pts
  17. Celine Boutier (FRA): 3.88 pts
  18. Miyu Yamashita (JPN): 3.76 pts
  19. Charley Hull (ENG): 3.73 pts
  20. Yealimi Noh (USA): 3.44 pts
  21. Esther Henseleit (GER): 3.36 pts
  22. Ariya Jutanugarn (THA): 3.20 pts
  23. Carlota Ciganda (ESP): 3.18 pts
  24. Hye Jin Choi (KOR): 3.16 pts
  25. Akie Iwai (JPN): 2.94 pts
  26. Amy Yang (KOR): 2.84 pts
  27. Chisato Iwai (JPN): 2.63 pts
  28. Ye Won Lee (KOR): 2.60 pts
  29. Chanettee Wannasaen (THA): 2.59 pts
  30. Madelene Sagstrom (SWE): 2.52 pts
  31. Ina Yoon (KOR): 2.51 pts
  32. Megan Khang (USA): 2.43 pts
  33. Jin Hee Im (KOR): 2.42 pts
  34. A Lim Kim (KOR): 2.42 pts
  35. Patty Tavatanakit (THA): 2.42 pts
  36. Andrea Lee (USA): 2.38 pts
  37. Ji Yai Shin (KOR): 2.32 pts
  38. Linn Grant (SWE): 2.31 pts
  39. Ingrid Lindblad (SWE): 2.29 pts
  40. Jennifer Kupcho (USA): 2.28 pts
  41. Youmin Hwang (KOR): 2.23 pts
  42. Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS): 2.22 pts
  43. Lexi Thompson (USA): 2.21 pts
  44. Brooke M. Henderson (CAN): 2.19 pts
  45. Sei Young Kim (KOR): 2.16 pts
  46. Nasa Hataoka (JPN): 2.15 pts
  47. Allisen Corpuz (USA): 2.15 pts
  48. Rose Zhang (USA): 2.13 pts
  49. Auston Kim (USA): 2.13 pts
  50. Yuka Saso (JPN): 2.10 pts
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
