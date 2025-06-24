Minjee Lee overtakes Charley Hull and others in rankings after KPMG Women’s PGA Championship triumph

Minjee Lee has leaped past Charley Hull and others in the rankings after claiming the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. The Australian star has moved up 18 spots to break into the top ten in the latest Rolex Women's Golf Rankings.
Last week, Minjee Lee entered Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, ranked 24th in the world. However, over the four days, she played quite consistently and eventually posted a three-shot win over Chanettee Wannasaen and Auston Kim to claim her third major championship.
As of Monday, June 23, Minjee Lee was ranked 6th in the world and was the new entrant in the top ten. This is the first time since May last year that she has been inside the top ten of the rankings. As for Charley Hull, she has slipped to 19th in the rankings, her lowest position in nearly two years.
Rolex Women's Golf Rankings ft. Minjee Lee explored
Here's a look at the Rolex Women's Golf Rankings (As of Monday, June 23):
- Nelly Korda (USA): 10.56 pts
- Atthaya Thitikul (THA): 8.97 pts
- Lydia Ko (NZL): 6.79 pts
- Ruoning Yin (CHN): 5.86 pts
- Haeran Ryu (KOR): 4.93 pts
- Minjee Lee (AUS): 4.90 pts
- Angel Yin (USA): 4.69 pts
- Maja Stark (SWE): 4.52 pts
- Hyojoo Kim (KOR): 4.43 pts
- Mao Saigo (JPN): 4.39 pts
- Hannah Green (AUS): 4.38 pts
- Lilia Vu (USA): 4.17 pts
- Rio Takeda (JPN): 4.02 pts
- Lauren Coughlin (USA): 4.00 pts
- Jin Young Ko (KOR): 3.96 pts
- Ayaka Furue (JPN): 3.88 pts
- Celine Boutier (FRA): 3.88 pts
- Miyu Yamashita (JPN): 3.76 pts
- Charley Hull (ENG): 3.73 pts
- Yealimi Noh (USA): 3.44 pts
- Esther Henseleit (GER): 3.36 pts
- Ariya Jutanugarn (THA): 3.20 pts
- Carlota Ciganda (ESP): 3.18 pts
- Hye Jin Choi (KOR): 3.16 pts
- Akie Iwai (JPN): 2.94 pts
- Amy Yang (KOR): 2.84 pts
- Chisato Iwai (JPN): 2.63 pts
- Ye Won Lee (KOR): 2.60 pts
- Chanettee Wannasaen (THA): 2.59 pts
- Madelene Sagstrom (SWE): 2.52 pts
- Ina Yoon (KOR): 2.51 pts
- Megan Khang (USA): 2.43 pts
- Jin Hee Im (KOR): 2.42 pts
- A Lim Kim (KOR): 2.42 pts
- Patty Tavatanakit (THA): 2.42 pts
- Andrea Lee (USA): 2.38 pts
- Ji Yai Shin (KOR): 2.32 pts
- Linn Grant (SWE): 2.31 pts
- Ingrid Lindblad (SWE): 2.29 pts
- Jennifer Kupcho (USA): 2.28 pts
- Youmin Hwang (KOR): 2.23 pts
- Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS): 2.22 pts
- Lexi Thompson (USA): 2.21 pts
- Brooke M. Henderson (CAN): 2.19 pts
- Sei Young Kim (KOR): 2.16 pts
- Nasa Hataoka (JPN): 2.15 pts
- Allisen Corpuz (USA): 2.15 pts
- Rose Zhang (USA): 2.13 pts
- Auston Kim (USA): 2.13 pts
- Yuka Saso (JPN): 2.10 pts