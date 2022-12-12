After Phil Mickelson’s putters, Rory McIlroy’s shoes are now up for auction

Are you a fan of Rory McIlroy? Do you want to possess one of his accessories? This might be a chance for fans as the World No. 1 golfer's shoes are up for auction.

A pair of Nike shoes worn by the Irish star is up for charity for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Greater Los Angeles Chapter.

Rory McIlroy's autographed Nike shoes are up for auction

Earlier, the likes of Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods have also auctioned their possessed items.

Mickelson recently put his handmade Scotty Cameron putter up for auction to his fans.

Woods’ red t-shirts were also on the auction table and attracted a lot of buyers. This was the same t-shirt that Woods used during his run at the 2010 Masters.

It was put under the hammer by Golden Age Auctions. Within a few hours of opening up the auction, the price skyrocketed and the t-shirt was finally sold at $139,348.80.

Woods was bested by Mickelson in 2010's Masters, who had put a couple of Scotty Cameron putters in bidding.

Mickelson won the Canon Greater Hartford Open, his 21st PGA victory with these putters.

He posted a video on social media authenticating the putters. He said that Scotty and him had designed and made these putters and he had won one of the events with these.

Starting from $5,000, the prices of Mickelson's Scotty Cameron flat stick, with a couple of early punters shot up soon and were finally sold for $44,401.20

Tiger Woods has auctioned his 2000-01 Tiger Slam irons. Initially priced at $25,000.00, it went up to a whopping $5,156,162.

Rory Mcilroy's 2022 season

Rory McIlroy is currently ranked world No. 1 and has won four Majors in his career so far.

McIlroy has been a prodigy since the beginning of his career. In 2011, at the age of 22, he reached €10 million in career earnings on the European Tour, making him the youngest person ever to do so.

McIlroy's first PGA Tour win came in 2010 and since then he has won 23 PGA Tour Events, with four of them being Majors.

His first major was at the US Open in 2011. He has won the PGA Championship twice and the Open Championship once. He has stood at the top position for a total of 114 weeks so far.

Rory McIlroy had a great 2022 season. Though he didn't win any Majors but had a successful run in most of the tournaments. He finished in the top 10 of all four majors in a season and had 12 top-five finishes in total.

At the start of the year, he came close to winning the title at the Dubai Desert Classic but narrowly missed the playoffs. He finished as the runner-up in this year's Masters Tournament.

McIlroy's first win this season was the RBC Canadian Open title, where he had a final round of 62 and won by a two-shot lead.

At the Open Championships, he finished third. He then claimed the Tour Championships by winning his third FedEx Cup. He surpassed his business partner Tiger Woods behind him.

The Irishman received an additional $18 million bonus for his FedEx Cup victory. At the BMW PGA Championship, he lost by just one shot.

📸@MattHarrisPIXs Extremely proud to be the first to be World No. 1, FedEx Cup Champion and @DPWorldTour No. 1 in the same year. I truly appreciate all of your support! Extremely proud to be the first to be World No. 1, FedEx Cup Champion and @DPWorldTour No. 1 in the same year. I truly appreciate all of your support! 📸@MattHarrisPIXs https://t.co/d7g6uc0f68

In October, McIlroy emerged victorious at the CJ Cup and reclaimed the number one position, leaving behind Scottie Scheffler.

In November, McIlory successfully retained his top position with a fourth-place finish at the DP World Tour Championship. He won the Harry Vardon Trophy as Europe's top dog.

