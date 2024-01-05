After Scottie Scheffler, TaylorMade sign Tommy Fleetwood in a multi-year contract extension deal

TaylorMade has secured Tommy Fleetwood in its sponsorship catalog for the near future. The deal with the Englishman came just days after the company extended its contract with another of its stars, Scottie Scheffler.

The company and the player announced this Friday (January 5), the signing of a multi-year contract to extend their sponsorship agreement. The relationship between Tommy Fleetwood and TaylorMade dates back to December 2020.

Tommy Fleetwood was pleased with this renewal. He said in a press release (via My Golf Spy):

"Being a member of Team TaylorMade is something I am proud of, so renewing my contract is a natural progression for my continued improvement."

Thanks to this extension, Fleetwood will continue to use a bag equipped entirely with TaylorMade products. During 2024, the Englishman is expected to use, among other clubs, a nine-degree Qi10 LS driver, a P7TW irons set and TP5x pix golf ball.

Tommy Fleetwood is sponsored for clothing and footwear by Nike, a company that also took care of his equipment until 2016. Thereafter, the Englishman remained without a sponsor for his bag and transitioned on his own to TaylorMade products. Eventually, this company signed him in 2020.

In addition to Fleetwood and Scottie Scheffler, TaylorMade's sponsorship portfolio includes golfing greats such as Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Charley Hull, Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson.

Tommy Fleetwood at The Sentry 2024

The 2024 season began playing at The Sentry for the top stars of the PGA Tour, and Fleetwood is no exception. The Englishman is at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort as a member of last season's FedEx Cup Top 50.

Fleetwood did not go very low in his first round score, as he could only manage a 3-under 70. Apparently, he struggled to get a feel for the course, managing four birdies, which only came after the 9th hole. He also made a bogey on the 17th.

With this score, Fleetwood will start this Friday in T37, tied with seven other players. All of them are six strokes behind the temporary leader, Sahith Theegala.

Fleetwood will start his second round this Friday at 4:27 pm (Eastern time). He is part of the penultimate group, which he shares with Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay. The round will start at 12:45 pm.