"Age is just a number" - Amy Yang on becoming the oldest champion on the LPGA Tour after her CME Group Tour Championship win

At the 2023 CME Group Tour Championship on Sunday, November 19, Amy Yang won her fifth career LPGA Tour title. Yang finally triumphed in an LPGA Tour event held in the United States after a protracted battle. She won the championship on Sunday with a round of 66.

Amy Yang became the oldest player on the LPGA Tour to win this season with her triumph. But she doesn't care about that. She stated that age is just a number and exudes confidence in her abilities. Dreams should be the main focus.

During the winner's press conference, Yang was asked what advice she wanted to give to the younger players.

"Age is just a number. Never give up and just have a dream and work hard," said the 34-year-old golfer.

Expand Tweet

After taking the lead in the game following the Saturday round, Yang spoke about her performance and said:

"Feel quite nervous being in contention. But I never thought like I have to follow the 9 under par yesterday, because golf, you never know.”

After the third round of the competition, Amy Yang took the lead and maintained it until the final round and won the tournament.

Amy Yang's performance at the 2023 CME Group Tour Championship

The 2023 CME Group Tour Championship got underway on Thursday, November 16. Yang opened the round with a bogey but finished with a score of under four after carding birdie after birdie. She shot 68 in the first round.

Yang played the lowest of four rounds on Friday, scoring 63. With nine birdies, she finished with 63.

The South Korean golfer shot a 64 on Saturday after once again playing a flawless round without making any bogey. She opened the third round with a birdie, and then on the fifth and sixth holes, she carded two consecutive birdies.

She added one more birdie on the eighth and three birdies from the 13th to the 15th holes, then another birdie on the 17th.

Yang was top of the leaderboard going into the tournament's final round. She made a bogey on the third hole of the competition, but she soon recovered and made birdies on the seventh and eighth holes. On the 13th and 18th holes, she made two additional birdies and an eagle on the 13th.

Amy Yang started her professional career in 2006, playing on the Ladies European Tour. She won the ANZ Ladies Masters, which helped her earn three three-year special memberships on the LET.

In the fall of 2007, she attended the qualifying Tour event and earned the LPGA Tour card for 2008. She has won nine professional tournaments in her career including five on the LPGA Tour, three on LET and two on the LPGA of Korea Tour.