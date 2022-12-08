"Ah, shocking” - Kevin Kisner reacts to Jordan Spieth’s ‘beer on you’ comment 

Kevin Kisner is no stranger to using abusive words on the golf course. He often lands in the soup because of his bold and straightforward comments about fellow PGA Tour players.

Earlier this year, while shaking hands after the US team defeated the internationals at Quail Hollow, he called Si-woo Kim the ugliest f**.

Kisner once again made headlines because of his statement at the Hero World Challenge where he boasted his drinking capability.

Kisner and Speith both competed at the Hero World Challenge, which successfully concluded on December 4 in Albany. In the third round, Kevin made a hole-in-one on the 12th hole, making it his first ace since the tournament moved to Albany in 2015.

In a post-match press conference, while Kisner was talking about the shot, Spieth appreciated him jokingly.

Jordan Spieth said:

"Hey, nice shot! - I'm about to go have a beer on you. "

In response, Kevin Kisner said:

"Ah, shocking."

It is important to note that the Hero World Challenge, hosted by Tiger Woods, is organized annually in December. It is an initiative to raise funds for the Tiger Woods foundation.

Although it is scheduled as part of the PGA Tour calendar, the money and points earned by the golfers are not added to their official earnings or rankings.

The 2022 championship began on December 1 and wrapped up the finale on December 4. Victor Hovland successfully defended his title at the tournament in the 20 men's field.

Kevin Kisner and Jordan Spieth have their next matches this weekend

Kevin Kisner and Max Homa are teaming up to play at the QBE Shootout on Friday, December 9, at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

The unofficial PGA Tour Championship has a purse of $3.8 million, of which the winners will receive $950,000. The rest of the money will be distributed among the other players based on their rankings.

Jordan Spieth will play in a television golf exhibition series called The Match this weekend. Interestingly, he is also tied up in a team match.

Spieth will team up with Justin Thomas to take on Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy at the Pelican Golf Course on Saturday, December 10. Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and Jordan Spieth will make their debuts at the tournament.

However, The Match will be a head-to-head tournament against teams McIlroy-Woods and Thomas-Spieth. This is unlike the QBE Shootout, in which 24 golfers will be divided into 12 teams to play in a team match event.

As per several outlets, Jason Day and Billy Horschel are the fan favorites at the QBE Shootout and have favorable chances of winning the tournament.

2022 QBE Shootout field

Harris English and Matt Kuchar

Max Homa and Kevin Kisner

Nelly Korda and Denny McCarthy

Trey Mullinax and Scott Stallings

Brian Harman and Sepp Straka

Jason Day and Billy Horschel

Steve Stricker and Cameron Young

Maverick McNealy and Lexi Thompson

Tom Hoge and Sahith Theegala

Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer

Corey Connors and K.H. Lee

Keith Mitchell and J.J. Spaun

Poll : 0 votes