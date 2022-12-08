Tiger Woods is all set to return to the golf course at The Match 2022. The legendary golfer will team up with his longtime friend and business partner Rory McIlroy. Ahead of the event, Woods has now come out to state that he doesn’t mind who he partners up with if they manage to win.

Recalling his partners from the past, Woods said that he has had guys “drool on themselves.” Opening up on the subject ahead of The Match 2022, the PGA Tour superstar said that he doesn’t mind his partners winning the competition at hand.

Tiger Woods was replying to a query on what recipe makes for the most effective partnership when he said “play well.” Speaking on Wednesday afternoon in a promotional Zoom call, the ace golfer went on to explain the partners he has had in the past.

Woods said:

“Play well.. I’ve had all different types of partners… I’ve had guys drool on themselves, miss belt loops, (wear) wrong hats, can’t find the golf shoes they’re supposed to wear, wrong color ... and we go out and win golf matches. I really don’t care. They play well, we play well as a team, doesn’t matter what happens. And we go out and put a point on the board for our side.”

It is pertinent to note that Tiger Woods has partnered with many of his peers in the past. Names like Mark O’Meara, Notah Begay III, and Justin Thomas have been his partners in team competitions.

He will now join hands with World No. 1 Rory McIlroy to face Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the seventh edition of Capital One’s The Match. Addressing the same, the 15-time major winner said that he had the best teammate in McIlroy. Lauding his partner, Woods even stated that McIlroy’s “strength” was that he doesn’t have any weaknesses.

Speaking about McIlroy, Tiger Woods said:

“I can tell you one thing. I have the No. 1 player on my team, so I’m good… He’s probably the best iron player that’s ever lived ... probably the best golfer that’s ever lived. Period. I think if he can just get it out in the fairway, and get some looks in the fairway, I think we’re going to have a really good chance.”

The duo will tee off at The Match on Saturday under lights at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

Tiger Woods @TigerWoods Can’t wait to play in Capital One’s: The Match with @McIlroyRory against @JustinThomas34 and @JordanSpieth to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. See you boys under the lights on December 10th. Can’t wait to play in Capital One’s: The Match with @McIlroyRory against @JustinThomas34 and @JordanSpieth to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. See you boys under the lights on December 10th. https://t.co/IdaVY6HGV8

'Can't wait to play' - Tiger Woods on playing The Match 2022

Having pulled out of the Hero World Challenge due to an injury last month, Tiger Woods will be looking for a strong showing at The Match 2022. The legendary US golfer, who is a veteran of the event, will be making a comeback for the first time since his 2021 car crash. Speaking ahead of the event, Woods noted that he couldn’t wait to play at the event.

Announcing his participation in the tournament, Tiger Woods took to social media and wrote:

"Can't wait to play in Capital One's: The Match with Rory McIlroy against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. See you boys under the lights on December 10th."

It is safe to say that while The Match will have a star-studded lineup, all eyes will be on Tiger Woods.

Poll : 0 votes