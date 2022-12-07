Where to watch Capital One's The Match 2022 featuring Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and more

Imagine Clash of Titans in golf, and what you get is 'The Match'. The coveted event was started in 2018 and has been played twice a year sinc thene till 2020, when it became a team competition.

This year, legendary golfer Tiger Woods and world no. 1 Rory McIlroy will team up and go against reigning PGA champion Justin Thomas and golfing superstat Jordan Spieth. It will be the seventh edition of the Emmy Sport nominated golf event. The competition will feature a 12-hole format and will be played to support the relief efforts of Hurricane Ian.

The coveted event will kick off on December 10 at the Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Florida and will be played under lights. 'The Match' will televised live so that golf fans around the world don't miss out on any action.

TNT will cover the event live with simulcasts on TBS, truTV, HLN. Discovery Plus has also acquired exclusive rights to present the tournament. The live coverage will be produced by Turner Sports. The event is scheduled to start at 6 pm local time.

The live coverage will also provide viewers unprecedented access to the players, as they will use open mics for the duration of the competition. That will also allow them to directly communicate with their competitors and the broadcast commentators.

Capital One is the title sponsor of 'The Match'.

Star-studded broadcast commentators lineup for 'The Match'

Phil Mickelson at the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Day One (Image via Eric Espada/Getty Images)

'The Match' is set to produce a phenomenal golfing experience for the players and fans from all around the world. Alongwith setting up lights specifically for the event and using flashy custom golf carts, a star-studded broadcast commentators line-up is planned for the premier event.

US golfer Phil Mickelson, who played opposite Tiger Woods in the 2018 and the 2020 editions has been named as a commentator for the event. He will pair up with Sports Emmy award-winning broadcaster Charles Barkley. The former basketball player will return as an analyst. The duo won the 2020 edition of 'The Match: Champions for Change'.

South African golfer and International team captain at the 2022 Presidents Cup, Trevor Immelman will also join the team as an analyst. Sportscaster Kathryn Tappen will join the line-up as a course reporter.

"Can't wait to play" - Tiger Woods on playing 'The Match'

Tiger Woods at the Hero World Challenge - Final Round (Image via Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Legendary US golfer Tiger Woods is a veteran when it comes to 'The Match'. He has played the event twice and won it in 2018. Woods has been out of action since his horrific car crash in 2021. In the few competitions he did take part in, the spark he's known wasn't there yet.

He was supposed to make his great comeback at the recently concluded Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, which he also hosts. However, he had to withdraw from the tournament after a foot injury. Austrian golfer Sepp Straka took his place in the competition.

Now all fans who have been missing Woods' dominant play are in for a treat, as the legend will return to the field at the Pelican Golf Club. Although the event doesn't offer points or cash prizes, it will be one of the most exciting golf competitions of the year.

While announcing his participation in the event, Tiger Woods took to social media to announce his excitement to play. He said:

"Can't wait to play in Capital One's: The Match with Rory McIlroy against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. See you boys under the lights on December 10th."

Certainly, it won't be an event to miss out on.

Poll : 0 votes