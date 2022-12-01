Warner Bros. Discovery Sports will present the seventh edition of Capital One's The Match, which will feature the PGA Tour's most prolific golfers.

World Golf Hall of Fame and two-time winner of Capital One's The Match, Phil Mickelson, will be providing commentary for the second time by pairing up with Sports Emmy Award-winning broadcaster, Charles Barkley. The former basketball player is returning for the third time as an analyst. He previously teamed up with Phil Mickelson to win Capital One's The Match: Champions for Change in 2020.

South African professional golfer and 2022 Presidents Cup International team captain Trevor Immelman will also join the event as an analyst. The 2008 Masters champion previously worked as an analyst for Turner Sports for live coverage of the PGA Championship on TNT in 2017, 2018, and 2019. Sportscaster Kathryn Tappen will also join the call as the course reporter.

Live coverage of the event will be produced by Turner Sports. It will air on TNT with simulcasts available on TBS, TruTV, and HLN.

WBD Sports has covered six editions of the event so far, raising nearly $33 million for various charitable organizations, and has donated more than 27 million meals through Feeding America.

The high-profile charity event returns for the seventh time featuring four PGA Tour players. It is all staged to take place on December 10 at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

Tiger Woods headlines the player field at The Match 2022

This year's event will be headlined by Tiger Woods, who will pair up with World No. 1 Rory McIlroy. They will play against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in a 12-hole competition starting at 6 pm. This is the first time that the event is taking place at night under the lights.

While Tiger Woods will be making his third appearance in the event, the others will enter as debuts in the event.

Tiger first participated in the inaugural event in 2018 against Phil Mickelson. In May 2020, Tiger teamed up with Peyton Manning to win the event over Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.

The 46-year-old has made three competitive appearances this year after meeting with a serious accident in February 2021. After playing the first two majors, he skipped the US Open and failed to make a cut in the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews.

After nearly five months of absence, he was set to participate in the Hero World Challenge but withdrew just two days prior, citing a foot injury in his right leg.

All four golfers have held the World No. 1 rank at some point in time and have a combined total of 24 major championships in their careers.

Inaugurated in 2018 as an annual event, The Match has been held twice since 2020. In the previous edition, held this June at the Wynn Golf Club in Nevada, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers defeated Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes by one hole. This is the first time that the event will have all PGA Tour stars, unlike the previous editions that were a combination of golf and other notable athletes.

The upcoming edition of The Match will serve as a platform to benefit the Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

