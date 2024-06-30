Akshay Bhatia 'hangs in' at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, hopes to match Scottie Scheffler's 2024 PGA Tour record - "Should be a fun test"

Akshay Bhatia finds himself in the joint lead at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic alongside Aaron Rai. After carding a score of 4 under 68 during the third round of the tournament, both leaders find themselves with a score of -18.

Akshay Bhatia will be looking to pick up his second win of the 2024 PGA Tour season, after taking his first victory at the Valero Texas Open. If Bhatia were to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he would join Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy as one of the only multiple time winners in the 2024 season.

Speaking about his third day at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bhatia said via Fox News:

“It’s pretty cool. I just grinded. I didn’t play that great but I just hung in there like the last couple days. Should be a fun test tomorrow. Hopefully everything is going great tomorrow but if not then I can lean on other things. See how many birdies you can make and just keep plugging along.”

Cameron Davis and Cameron Young sit in T3, one shot behind both the leaders.

Exploring Akshay Bhatia's thrilling victory at the 2024 Valero Texas Open

Akshay Bhatia's win at the 2024 Valero Texas Open was the second one of his PGA Tour career. He took his first victory at the 2023 Barracuda Championship.

Bhatia's win at the Valero Texas Open was not an easy one, especially after he dislocated his shoulder while on the course. He held a six shot lead over Denny McCarthy going into the back nine of the tournament.

McCarthy went on to birdie eight out of the last nine holes, and Akshay Bhatia needed to birdie his last hole in order to take outright victory at the Valero Texas Open. As Bhatia went to take his shot, disaster struck. His shoulder popped out of its socket, and had to be put back into place.

Akshay Bhatia could only manage par, sending Denny McCarthy and himself into a sudden-death playoff. Bhatia won the playoff after wedging his ball in. Not only did Bhatia secure a victory on the PGA Tour, but he also sealed his place in the 2024 Masters field.

In utter disbelief about his roller-coaster of a day, Bhatia said via the PGA Tour:

"Man, what a crazy, crazy day. This is awesome. It's hard to win out there as it showed today. My mom's birthday was April 1 and her wish was to go to the Masters.”

Scottie Scheffler has won 6 tournaments on the PGA Tour so far this year, while Rory McIlroy has won twice. If Bhatia were to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he will become the third multiple time winner of the 2024 PGA Tour season.