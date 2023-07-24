Akshay Bhatia’s $684,000 win at 2023 Barracuda Championship takes his career earnings to over $2,000,000

Akshay Bhatia secured his maiden PGA Tour victory by triumphing over Patrick Rodgers in a sudden-death playoff at the 2023 Barracuda Championship on Sunday (July 23).

Bhatia fired a final round of 3-under 68, comprising seven birdies, two bogeys, and a double bogey. He collected six points in the final round to aggregate the four-day total at 40 points, tying up with Rodgers. In the sudden playoff, Bhatia holed a par to capture his first PGA Tour event.

The American golfer earned a paycheck of $684,000 for his first PGA Tour win, which helped him surpass his career earnings of over $2,000,000. As per Sportrac, Bhatia's career earnings were $1,488,019 prior to the Barracuda Championship win. So far this year, he has bagged $1,913,058.

Here's the amount he received for every event he has played this season:

Butterfield Bermuda Championship: $89,375

The RSM Classic: $27,135

The Honda Classic: $20,944

Puerto Rico Open: $414,200

Corales Puntacana Championship: $35,150

Valero Texas Open: $24,246

Mexico Open at Vidanta: $377,300

Wells Fargo Championship: $69,000

Charles Schwab Challenge: $20,271

RBC Canadian Open: $18,540

John Deere Classic: $36,947

Barbasol Championship: $95,950

Barracuda Championship: $684,000

Where will Akshay Bhatia play next?

Akshay Bhatia will next be seen competing at the PGA Tour's 3M Open, which is scheduled to take place from Thursday, July 27 to Sunday, July 30 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

The 3M Open will have a 156-player field fighting for a purse of $7.8 million. The field will have some of the biggest names in professional golf, such as Cameron Young, Justin Thomas, and Tony Finau.

Here's the complete 156-player field for the 3M Open:

