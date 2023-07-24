Akshay Bhatia’s $684,000 win at 2023 Barracuda Championship takes his career earnings to over $2,000,000

Akshay Bhatia secured his maiden PGA Tour victory by triumphing over Patrick Rodgers in a sudden-death playoff at the 2023 Barracuda Championship on Sunday (July 23).
Bhatia fired a final round of 3-under 68, comprising seven birdies, two bogeys, and a double bogey. He collected six points in the final round to aggregate the four-day total at 40 points, tying up with Rodgers. In the sudden playoff, Bhatia holed a par to capture his first PGA Tour event.
The American golfer earned a paycheck of $684,000 for his first PGA Tour win, which helped him surpass his career earnings of over $2,000,000. As per Sportrac, Bhatia's career earnings were $1,488,019 prior to the Barracuda Championship win. So far this year, he has bagged $1,913,058.
Here's the amount he received for every event he has played this season:
- Butterfield Bermuda Championship: $89,375
- The RSM Classic: $27,135
- The Honda Classic: $20,944
- Puerto Rico Open: $414,200
- Corales Puntacana Championship: $35,150
- Valero Texas Open: $24,246
- Mexico Open at Vidanta: $377,300
- Wells Fargo Championship: $69,000
- Charles Schwab Challenge: $20,271
- RBC Canadian Open: $18,540
- John Deere Classic: $36,947
- Barbasol Championship: $95,950
- Barracuda Championship: $684,000
Where will Akshay Bhatia play next?
Akshay Bhatia will next be seen competing at the PGA Tour's 3M Open, which is scheduled to take place from Thursday, July 27 to Sunday, July 30 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.
The 3M Open will have a 156-player field fighting for a purse of $7.8 million. The field will have some of the biggest names in professional golf, such as Cameron Young, Justin Thomas, and Tony Finau.
Here's the complete 156-player field for the 3M Open:
- Aaron Baddeley
- Aaron Rai
- Adam Hadwin
- Adam Long
- Adam Svensson
- Akshay Bhatia
- Alex Noren
- Andrew Landry
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- Austin Cook
- Austin Eckroat
- Austin Smotherman
- Beau Hossler
- Ben Griffin
- Ben Martin
- Ben Taylor
- Billy Horschel
- Brandon Matthews
- Brandon Wu
- Brandt Snedeker
- Brent Grant
- Brian Gay
- Brian Stuard
- Brice Garnett
- C.T. Pan
- Callum Tarren
- Cam Davis
- Cameron Champ
- Cameron Percy
- Cameron Young
- Carl Yuan
- Carson Young
- Chad Collins
- Chad Ramey
- Charley Hoffman
- Chesson Hadley
- Chez Reavie
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Cody Gribble
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Davis Thompson
- Derek Hitchner
- Doc Redman
- Doug Ghim
- Dylan Frittelli
- Dylan Wu
- Emiliano Grillo
- Eric Cole
- Eric Rolland
- Erik van Rooyen
- Frankie Capan III
- Garrick Higgo
- Gary Woodland
- Greyson Sigg
- Hank Lebioda
- Harrison Endycott
- Harry Hall
- Harry Higgs
- Henrik Norlander
- Hideki Matsuyama
- J.J. Spaun
- J.T. Poston
- James Hahn
- Jason Dufner
- Jim Herman
- Jimmy Walker
- Joel Dahmen
- Jonathan Byrd
- Justin Lower
- Justin Suh
- Justin Thomas
- K.H. Lee
- Keith Mitchell
- Kelly Kraft
- Kevin Roy
- Kevin Streelman
- Kevin Tway
- Kevin Yu
- Kramer Hickok
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Lanto Griffin
- Lee Hodges
- Lucas Glover
- Ludvig Aberg
- Luke List
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Mark Hubbard
- Martin Laird
- Martin Trainer
- Matt Kuchar
- Matt NeSmith
- Matt Wallace
- Matthias Schwab
- Matti Schmid
- Max McGreevy
- Michael Gligic
- Michael Kim
- MJ Daffue
- Nate Lashley
- Nick Hardy
- Nick Watney
- Nico Echavarria
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Patrick Rodgers
- Patton Kizzire
- Paul Haley II
- Peter Kuest
- Peter Malnati
- Preston Summerhays
- Richy Werenski
- Robby Shelton
- Robert Streb
- Russell Knox
- Ryan Armour
- Ryan Brehm
- Ryan Fox
- Ryan Gerard
- Ryan Moore
- Ryan Palmer
- S.H. Kim
- Sahith Theegala
- Sam Bennett
- Sam Ryder
- Sam Stevens
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Scott Harrington
- Scott Piercy
- Sepp Straka
- Stephan Jaeger
- Stewart Cink
- Sungjae Im
- Tano Goya
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Pendrith
- Thomas Lehman
- Tom Hoge
- Tony Finau
- Trevor Cone
- Trevor Werbylo
- Trey Mullinax
- Troy Merritt
- Tyler Duncan
- Tyson Alexander
- Vincent Norrman
- Will Gordon
- Zac Blair
- Zecheng Dou