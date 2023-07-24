Golf
“Kind of cool that two lefties won” - Akshay Bhatia lauds Brian Harman as the two left-handers create history on PGA Tour

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jul 24, 2023 10:58 GMT
Brian Harman and Akshay Bhatia won the Open Championship and Barracuda Championship on Sunday, July 23

Akshay Bhatia praised Brian Harman for winning the 151st Open, adding that it was great to see two lefties win on the same day.

On Sunday evening, Harman ended his six-year drought to become the newest Open Champion at Royal Liverpool. A few hours later, Bhatia claimed his first PGA Tour win after beating Patrick Rodgers in a sudden-death playoff at the Barracuda Championship.

Speaking during the post-event press conference, Bhatia said he was watching the Open Championship.

'Brian Harman, I know him pretty well," he said as per Golfweek. " It’s kind of cool that two lefties won on the same day. That’s pretty cool to have that happen. I was so excited for him, obviously, and for his whole team."

Prior to the Open Championship 2023, Harman's last win came six years ago at the Wells Fargo Championship. However, he had an incredible run throughout the week at Royal Liverpool. The golfer carded a 67 in the first round, followed by a 65 on Friday.

After shooting a 69 on Saturday, he fired a 1-under 70 on the final day of the event, averaging 13-under. Tom Kim, Sepp Straka, Jon Rahm, and Jason Day were joint runner-ups at 7-under.

"To come out and put a performance like that together, like start to finish, just had a lot of control. I don't know why this week, but I'm very thankful that it was this week," Harman said after his win.

As for Bhatia, this was his first win in 36 starts on PGA Tour. The win also helped him earn full status on the PGA Tour. Prior to the Old Greenwood event, the 21-year-old golfer had been playing on the special temporary membership since March.

While Harman bagged $3 million for his British Open victory and 600 FedEx Cup points, Bhatia received $684,000 and jumped to No. 90 in the FedEx Cup standings.

youtube-cover

How many spots did Brian Harman and Akshay Bhatia jump in the latest OWGR update?

Brian Harman broke into the top 10 of the Original World Golf Rankings after a historic win at the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. Harman jumped 16 spots to World No. 10 in the latest golf rankings update.

Akshay Bhatia also jumped 85 spots to World No. 106 after his win at Old Greenwood. He began the year outside the top 400 and has only been improving since then.

Here are the updated rankings as of July 24:

  1. Scottie Scheffler
  2. Rory McIlroy
  3. Jon Rahm
  4. Patrick Cantlay
  5. Viktor Hovland
  6. Xander Schauffele
  7. Max Homa
  8. Cameron Smith
  9. Matt Fitzpatrick
  10. Brian Harman
  11. Wyndham Clark
  12. Jordan Spieth
  13. Tyrrell Hatton
  14. Brooks Koepka
  15. Cameron Young
  16. Keegan Bradley
  17. Tom Kim
  18. Will Zalatoris
  19. Tony Finau
  20. Sam Burns
  21. Jason Day
  22. Tommy Fleetwood
  23. Collin Morikawa
  24. Justin Thomas
  25. Sepp Straka
  26. Rickie Fowler
  27. Sungjae Im
  28. Kurt Kitayama
  29. Hideki Matsuyama
  30. Corey Conners
  31. Shane Lowry
  32. Russell Henley
  33. Justin Rose
  34. Denny McCarthy
  35. Sahith Theegala
  36. Emiliano Grillo
  37. Si Woo Kim
  38. Harris English
  39. Adam Scott
  40. Ryan Fox
  41. Tom Hoge
  42. Chris Kirk
  43. Joaquin Niemann
  44. Nick Taylor
  45. Min Woo Lee
  46. Adam Schenk
  47. Billy Horschel
  48. Adrian Meronk
  49. Patrick Reed
  50. Taylor Moore

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
